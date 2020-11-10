A new study by researchers at Université de Moncton wants to find out how safe people feel in different areas of New Brunswick's most populous city.

Participants will be asked to outline areas on a map of Moncton where they feel insecure. Researchers will then compare those safety perceptions to the rates of actual reported crimes.

Marie-Pier Rivest, assistant professor at the university's school of social work, said she decided to launch the study to see if media coverage of social inequities, such as homelessness, affects perceptions.

"Unfortunately we don't know a lot about what these issues are other than what is being reported in the media," she said. "We really want to compare citizens' perceptions of crime and insecurity to what has been reported, for example, to the RCMP."

Concerns over theft

On the streets of Moncton, several people who live and work in the city told CBC News they've noticed a concerning uptick in property crime in recent years.

Afzal Shaik said he feels "very safe" but has seen an increase in property theft.

"A few of my friends' cars got stolen, so we have to be extra cautious," he said.

Afzal Shaik moved to Dieppe from the Elmwood Drive area of Moncton, While safety wasn't a factor in the move, he said he feels more comfortable in his new neighbourhood. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Shaik is originally from India and has been living in the city since 2017. After living in the Elmwood Drive area of Moncton, he purchased a home in Dieppe, primarily because wanted to be in an area with newer properties.

"I feel like Dieppe is more comfortable, safer compared to the old Moncton downtown - especially at nighttime and the Elmwood area," he said.

Chantal Boudreau of Memramcook said she doesn't feel safe in the city, pointing to violent crime and theft brought by drugs.

"There's worse parts - downtown, McLaughlin, Elmwood. It's getting worse progressively over the years," she said.

Filling a 'gap in knowledge'

The online study will survey people who live, work and study in greater Moncton. It uses a Danish-made website that integrates the questionnaire into an interactive map of the city.

For the zones participants identify, they'll be asked questions about their connection to the area and their sense of security there.

Marie-Pier Rivest is an assistant professor in the school of social work at the University of Moncton and co-researcher in the study. (Radio-Canada)

The research team made a presentation to Moncton City Council about the project earlier this week.

Rivest said she hopes the study will help fill a "gap in knowledge" that can help inform policy.

"Hopefully the City of Moncton can use this knowledge to develop interventions to address specific issues that'll have emerged from the survey," she said.