Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick·New

Moncton study to compare residents' sense of safety to actual reported crime

Participants will be asked to outline areas on a map of Moncton that make them feel insecure. Researchers will then compare those safety perceptions to the rates of reported crimes.

Researchers at Université de Moncton asking residents to identify areas on a map they feel less safe

Alexandre Silberman · CBC News ·
A new study is asking people who live, work and study in Moncton to identify parts of the city where they feel unsafe. Pictured is St. George Street, an area several residents said they are less comfortable. (Shane Magee/CBC)

A new study by researchers at Université de Moncton wants to find out how safe people feel in different areas of New Brunswick's most populous city.

Participants will be asked to outline areas on a map of Moncton where they feel insecure. Researchers will then compare those safety perceptions to the rates of actual reported crimes.

Marie-Pier Rivest, assistant professor at the university's school of social work, said she decided to launch the study to see if media coverage of social inequities, such as homelessness, affects perceptions.

"Unfortunately we don't know a lot about what these issues are other than what is being reported in the media," she said. "We really want to compare citizens' perceptions of crime and insecurity to what has been reported, for example, to the RCMP."

Concerns over theft

On the streets of Moncton, several people who live and work in the city told CBC News they've noticed a concerning uptick in property crime in recent years.

Afzal Shaik said he feels "very safe" but has seen an increase in property theft. 

"A few of my friends' cars got stolen, so we have to be extra cautious," he said.

Afzal Shaik moved to Dieppe from the Elmwood Drive area of Moncton, While safety wasn't a factor in the move, he said he feels more comfortable in his new neighbourhood. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Shaik is originally from India and has been living in the city since 2017. After living in the Elmwood Drive area of Moncton, he purchased a home in Dieppe, primarily because wanted to be in an area with newer properties.

"I feel like Dieppe is more comfortable, safer compared to the old Moncton downtown - especially at nighttime and the Elmwood area," he said.

Chantal Boudreau of Memramcook said she doesn't feel safe in the city, pointing to violent crime and theft brought by drugs. 

"There's worse parts - downtown, McLaughlin, Elmwood. It's getting worse progressively over the years," she said.

Filling a 'gap in knowledge'

The online study will survey people who live, work and study in greater Moncton. It uses a Danish-made website that integrates the questionnaire into an interactive map of the city.

For the zones participants identify, they'll be asked questions about their connection to the area and their sense of security there.

Marie-Pier Rivest is an assistant professor in the school of social work at the University of Moncton and co-researcher in the study. (Radio-Canada)

The research team made a presentation to Moncton City Council about the project earlier this week.

Rivest said she hopes the study will help fill a "gap in knowledge" that can help inform policy.

"Hopefully the City of Moncton can use this knowledge to develop interventions to address specific issues that'll have emerged from the survey," she said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alexandre Silberman

Video Journalist

Alexandre Silberman is a video journalist with CBC New Brunswick based in Moncton. He has previously worked at CBC Fredericton, Power & Politics, and Marketplace. You can reach him by email at: alexandre.silberman@cbc.ca

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now