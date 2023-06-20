Refugees come looking for — and find — opportunities for work via Moncton job fair

Anna Levchenko arrived Moncton's refugee job fair at looking for a position in sales because she already has experience in that field.

"It was really nice and a friendly environment," said Anna Levchenko, a Ukrainian who has been living in Moncton for a year. And she said she got an offer after her first interview.

Levchenko is one of dozens of refugees invited to interview for jobs at the hiring event as part of World Refugee Day.

The event was hosted by the City of Moncton with WorkingNB, a branch of the provincial post-secondary education, training and labour department, along with the non-profit organizations World Education Services and Jumpstart Refugee Talent.

The refugee hiring event was less crowded than typical job fairs, with candidates screened in advance for job opportunities. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

All of the invited candidates already had one or more interviews lined up at the event, and many hoped to receive job offers or an invitation to continue the process.

Darrell Pinto, director of employment with Jumpstart, a national non-profit organization, said he hopes to change the job-fair model across Canada to one like this, where candidates are offered more than a meet-and-greet.

"The one downside of a job fair is you don't have outcomes and measures in terms of what happens to people who come to job fairs," he said.

"So we're trying to retool that model, working with the city, working with local settlement agencies" to do a lot of pre-screening work done prior to the event.

WATCH | Moncton job fair sees on-the-spot offers: City of Moncton hosts hiring event on World Refugee Day Duration 1:28 Job fair matches refugees and other displaced people with job offers from leading Moncton employers.

Pinto said almost 70 candidates were selected by the pre-screening committee and there were over 100 interviews scheduled.

"We have a real mix," he said. "The City of Moncton really laid the foundation for what was the potential employer appetite to participate in an event like this, but it is across the board."

Employers included Kent Building Supplies, Canadian Tire and the Corey Craig Group — which had several businesses looking for employees, including Tim Hortons, Hyatt and Ihop.

Darrell Pinto, with Jumpstart Refugee Talent, said he hopes to change the job-fair model across Canada to one like this, where candidates are offered more than a meet-and-greet. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

CIBC community manager Alex Hedzyk said they have had success with similar events in the past in Toronto.

He said the bank has 11 positions open.

"The intent is just to break into entry level positions first, but along the way maybe somebody's got something deeper like in IT, as well as marketing and maybe HR," he said.

"So maybe we can get those candidates further, to hiring business partners, to see if they can be good candidates for positions that we haven't really come to this event with."

Pascal Okeke, from Nigeria, and said he felt hopeful after his interview at job fair, though he said the employer he met with wasn't making offers today.

Pascal Okeke is from Nigeria and said he has been in Moncton for about eight months. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

"I will say it's very helpful, supportive," he said, "to be able to showcase, demonstrate our experience, capability and knowledge."

Abdul Matin, who worked for a television program in Afghanistan, said he is still working on his English.

He has been in Moncton for almost three months, he said, and loves talking to people so he was hopeful for a job in customer service.

"I'm in love with that job, talking to people, [learning] more about them. That's the thing that I like to do."

Shamira Madhany of World Education Services said refugees seeking work want to contribute to the community on a sustainable basis. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Shamira Madhany, managing director of World Education Services, an international non-profit organization, said the event was an immense opportunity for the candidates, either to obtain employment or get more experience meeting with Moncton employers.

She also said it's a good opportunity to flip the script on some stereotypes people have about refugees and see them as people who have experiences and contributions from their own countries.

"They want to come to the city of Moncton," she said. "And they want to contribute to the community on a sustainable basis."