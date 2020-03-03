Moncton RCMP investigate separate weapons incidents

Police in Moncton are investigating separate incidents involving weapons in a three-day span.

Codiac RCMP announced Tuesday three people have been charged in connection with an armed robbery Saturday at a home on Botsford Street.

A 27-year-old man armed with a weapon confronted a 30-year-old man in the residence and demanded money, police say. Officers were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m.

The male suspect was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm and wearing a disguise with intent.

Two women, a 44-year-old and a 26-year-old, were also arrested at the scene and charged with robbery with a firearm. All three were remanded into custody and will appear for a bail hearing Friday.

The occupant of the home managed to leave uninjured.

Armed standoff

Two days later, on Monday, Codiac RCMP blocked off part of the neighbourhood around a Sands Drive home for hours following a report of an "altercation" involving weapons.

Staff Sgt. Dave MacDonnell said officers set up a perimeter in the early afternoon before leaving in the early evening. Officers could be seen carrying carbine rifles.

No arrests were made and no one was injured.

MacDonnell wouldn't elaborate on what led police to take down the perimeter, citing the investigation. The alleged weapons involved were unspecified.

He asked anyone with information to call Codiac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.