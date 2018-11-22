Moncton man sent to hospital with signs of frostbite after night in tent

A man was taken to hospital in Moncton on Thursday with signs of frostbite after telling police he spent the night outside in a tent.

Staff Sgt. Mario Fortin with Codiac Regional RCMP said a Mountie was flagged down near Austin and Church streets around 8:20 a.m.

"The gentlemen, who was about 22 years old, said to the officer he had spent the night in a tent and showed the officer signs of frostbite," Fortin said.

Moncton has been grappling in recent weeks with how to shelter an estimated 120 people living "rough," many outside in tents. The city's two shelters have been operating over capacity.

Outreach workers say that without an out-of-the-cold shelter, they fear someone will die this winter.

Fortin didn't know where the man had spent the night.

The officer brought the man into the back of the police cruiser and gave him his jacket to warm up while waiting for paramedics.

Fortin said Ambulance New Brunswick transported the man, whose fingers were white, to the Moncton Hospital.

He didn't have any further information about the condition of the man, but it wasn't believed he had life-threatening injuries.

The temperature in Moncton stood at –15.2 Celsius at 8 a.m., with a windchill of –25 C, according to Environment Canada.

On Monday, council set aside funds to boost emergency shelter capacity this winter.

The city is working with churches and other groups on a plan to add shelter capacity, potentially opening new temporary locations. But it's not yet clear where it would open, who would operate it, or when it would open.