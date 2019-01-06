RCMP confirm officer discharged fireman at woman during incident in Dieppe

The RCMP confirmed Sunday that one of their officers discharged their firearm at a 25-year-old woman during an incident on Saturday in Dieppe, N.B.

The woman was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

While RCMP continue to investigate the incident, the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team, an independent police oversight body, said its investigation into injuries the woman sustained is in the preliminary stages.

SIRT's Ron Legere said the agency was called in to investigate by the New Brunswick RCMP.

"Our investigation is ongoing," Legere said, adding no other information would be released at this time.

The woman was arrested after she allegedly opened fire on emergency workers responding to a motor-vehicle crash on Adélard-Savoie Boulevard, about a half kilometre from the Moncton airport. She was taken into police custody after about 45 minutes.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening. RCMP said no one else was hurt.

Road remains closed

A small section of Adélard-Savoie Boulevard remained closed Sunday as RCMP and SIRT continued to investigate.

The vehicle involved in the ongoing RCMP investigation remains at the scene covered with a green tarp. (Guillaume Aubut/Radio Canada)

A vehicle remains in a wooded area covered by a green tarp. An RCMP vehicle, covered in snow, sat on the side of the street with two orange cones standing beside a rear tire on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Legere said investigators with SIRT were at the scene overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

SIRT can be called in to investigate matters that involve death, serious injury, sexual assault and domestic violence or other issues of significant public interest that may have arisen from the actions of any police officer.

Disturbing events

Meanwhile, Chris Hood, the executive director of the Paramedic Association of New Brunswick, said what happened is disturbing.

Hood said it is not only concerning for the general public, but also for first responders who don't expect something like that to happen when they are trying to help someone.

"We're not entirely clear of what the details are but all indications are somebody fired a weapon at them," Hood said.

Hood said the paramedics association will be in contact with those on duty at the time to offer them any assistance they require.

A RCMP vehicle sits covered in snow with two orange cones by the rear tire. (Guillaume Aubut/Radio Canada)

"We're not seeing this as an isolated incident as much as we would like to think," Hood said. "The last few years have certainly brought to light issues where people aren't always so happy to see first responders showing up at their doorstep."

Hood said it appears the paramedics in Saturday's incident reacted appropriately to the situation.