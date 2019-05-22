Moncton RCMP officer's quick action saves lifeless baby
Unnamed officer cleared airway, performed CPR in saving’s child’s life
A Codiac RCMP officer is being hailed as a hero after saving an infant's life last week.
The officer, whose name is not being released, responded to a call Friday shortly before midnight at a Moncton home where a two-month-old baby wasn't breathing, police say.
The officer managed to clear the obstructed airway and performed CPR, saving the child's life.
Once paramedics arrived, the infant was transported to hospital, said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, media relations officer with the New Brunswick RCMP.
The officer has declined doing interviews, she said.
"The member feels this was just part of his job as a police officer and first responder and couldn't imagine doing any different," Rogers-Marsh said Wednesday afternoon.
The infant's current condition is unknown, but Rogers-Marsh said the paramedic said the child was doing OK after the officer intervened.
First aid, including CPR, is part of the overall training officers receive and it's renewed every three years, she said.
