RCMP use criminal analysts to try to solve mail, package thefts in Moncton region

Police in the Moncton region are using criminal analysts to try to solve mail and package thefts, including whether delivery vehicles are being followed and items stolen after being dropped off.

Codiac Regional RCMP Insp. Benoit Jolette spoke about the issue during a Codiac Regional Policing Authority board meeting held online Thursday.

Jolette said the analysis involves taking details from reported crimes — such as a black car spotted on a street — to see if there are other property crimes with a black car that may have more details such as a licence plate.

"Some people may think that it's only for the larger scheme type investigations or persons crimes," Jolette said of the use of the analysts in Moncton.

"But property crime is their bread and butter, and it's what directs us or strategies or priorities on a daily basis for where we need to patrol, where we need to go, what doors we need to knock on to get those answers."

Since the start of January, RCMP have received more than 50 reports of community mailboxes being broken into in the Moncton area. Residents who previously spoke to CBC expressed concern about potential identity theft.

Jolette said the analysts have created a map of the locations and looked for trends and for links to other crimes.

He said the Mounties have partnered with Canada Post to come up with a plan to address the thefts. Jolette said he couldn't speak to any arrests so far, but said several investigations are ongoing.

Delivery vehicles followed

Policing authority board member and Moncton city councillor Monique LeBlanc asked during the meeting whether police are aware of whether people are following delivery vehicles to find things to steal, referencing a personal experience where she had a package stolen.

"Yes, we have seen that it's been reported to us of vehicles following delivery trucks," Jolette said.

"That's why it's important for the public to give this information, because often somebody would say, 'Oh, I saw that maybe I should call, maybe I shouldn't call.' It's very important for us to call, for the public to give us some of those calls with that information, even if we don't have a licence plate."

He said it's an example of where a criminal analyst could use the information to link it to other reports and get a sense of a pattern.

No information was given during the meeting about whether any of the drivers sighted following delivery vehicles had been tracked down.