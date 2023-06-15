Reno for delayed 2nd Moncton RCMP office will use money budgeted for outreach services

The opening of a second RCMP office in downtown Moncton has been delayed again, and money budgeted for an outreach service will be spent to renovate the space.

Repeated delays have frustrated members of city council and the business community, which had pushed for the location as a way to increase police visibility.

"We understand that, and we are working as hard as we can to get it opened as soon as we can, but we've got to make sure we're doing it right, as well," Don Moore, the chair of the Codiac Regional Policing Authority board, said in an interview this week.

The office at 795 Main Street will house the Codiac Regional RCMP's community policing unit.

Moore said earlier this year that the policing authority, which oversees the Codiac RCMP, has been paying $6,866, plus tax, per month for the vacant ground-floor space since December.

Don Moore, chair of the Codiac Regional Policing Authority, says the aim is to have the office open by this fall. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The location, about 500 metres west of the current Codiac police station, was announced in March last year when Moncton council was told it would open in June 2022.

That opening has been pushed back several times. Moore now says it is expected to open "sometime very late summer, very early October."

It's expected to cost about $650,000 to renovate and furnish the space, he said.

The policing authority has opted to use about 75 per cent of the $400,000 budgeted for an outreach program to pay for the office costs.

Moore said the service wasn't likely to be ready in the first part of 2023 and the money was needed for the office space.

He said the funding was so that police officers know and understand what types of programs they can direct people to, in order to address social issues.

"We made a strategic decision to say, well, we need to get 795 Main Street up and running," Moore said when asked if there was a discussion about which project should take priority.

"We feel that this is a priority for all three municipalities. Let's make sure we get that one done right and then we'll work on the next project to make sure it gets done right as well."

Shawn Crossman, Moncton's deputy mayor, says it's frustrating that there's another delay. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Moncton deputy mayor Shawn Crossman, whose ward includes the eastern portion of downtown, said he was disappointed to hear of another delay.

"I think it's important to have that there due to the amount of crime that's going on in the downtown core and the visibility of the RCMP within the downtown core," Crossman said.

But he finds the specific location puzzling, since it's only a short distance from the existing office.

The location is expected to remain open once a new Codiac RCMP building opens, which is expected in 2025.

CBC News asked the city, which is responsible for building the new station, for an update on the project's costs and timeline.

However, no information was provided because a spokesperson said an update will be given to city council in the near future.