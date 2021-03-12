RCMP investigate fatal early morning hit and run in Moncton
Police called around 4 a.m. on Friday to a parking lot off Elmwood Drive
Codiac Regional RCMP are investigating a fatal hit and run in a business parking lot off Elmwood Drive in Moncton.
Cpl. Hans Ouellette, a spokesperson for New Brunswick RCMP, said police were called at about 4 a.m.
Ouellette said the man died at the scene as a result of his injuries and the investigation is in its preliminary stages.
He wasn't able to say if police are looking for a suspect or specific vehicle in connection with the hit and run.
"Any further details will be communicated once we have more information," Ouellette said.
The RCMP's collision reconstruction and forensic identification units were taking photos and bagging items in a parking lot outside Dooly's pool hall.
Two shoes and what appeared to be a backpack could be seen in the parking lot several metres from the body, which was covered by blankets.
Police have yet to release any other information about the victim.