RCMP investigate fatal early morning hit and run in Moncton

Codiac Regional RCMP are investigating a fatal hit and run in a business parking lot off Elmwood Drive in Moncton.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette, a spokesperson for New Brunswick RCMP, said police were called at about 4 a.m.

Ouellette said the man died at the scene as a result of his injuries and the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

He wasn't able to say if police are looking for a suspect or specific vehicle in connection with the hit and run.

"Any further details will be communicated once we have more information," Ouellette said.

Police had taped off a parking lot outside the Dooly's location on Elmwood Drive in Moncton. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The RCMP's collision reconstruction and forensic identification units were taking photos and bagging items in a parking lot outside Dooly's pool hall.

Two shoes and what appeared to be a backpack could be seen in the parking lot several metres from the body, which was covered by blankets.

Police have yet to release any other information about the victim.