Moncton RCMP evacuate houses during drug investigation

Codiac RCMP have blocked off a section of Drummond Street in Moncton as officers conduct an "ongoing drug investigation," according to a police spokesperson.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said several officers arrived at a residence late Tuesday afternoon and are expected to remain until Wednesday morning.

She told CBC News two neighbouring houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure, but there's no concern for public safety.

Rogers-Marsh would not share any further details about the investigation, saying more information will be shared Wednesday.

The matter is not a standoff, she said, and officers are able to move through the scene.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area.