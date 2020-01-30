Moncton police investigation finds drug house 'definitely' not a meth lab

After investigating, police in Moncton are reassuring residents that a home on Drummond Street in the city's east end was not being used as a meth lab.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Dave MacDonnell said police weren't sure what they were dealing with, but after searching the home yesterday, they suspect it was an illegal cannabis-oil extraction operation.

"It was not a meth lab," he said. "We just want to take that concern away from the citizens of Moncton. It definitely was not a meth lab."

At the home, officers discovered an "elaborate" production operation in the basement.

MacDonnell said equipment and substances were seized from the property and will be tested.

RCMP evacuated nearby homes on Tuesday as a precaution, but residents were allowed to return on Wednesday night after it was determined the home was not being used as a meth lab. (Radio-Canada)

Two nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution on Tuesday, but on Wednesday night residents were able to return.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and released. He is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on June 25.

MacDonnell said police used their regional clandestine lab enforcement and response, or CLEAR, team to investigate the home. It includes officers from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the Fredericton police.