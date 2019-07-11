Moncton council to reconsider painting rainbow crosswalks

Moncton council is set to reconsider whether to paint rainbow crosswalks a year after staff said the multi-coloured crossings are a liability risk.

Coun. Shawn Crossman plans to introduce a motion Monday calling on the city to resume painting the crosswalks in support of the LGBTQ community.

"I want to see this go forward, I want to see the support for the LGBTQ community and show them that Moncton is behind them 100 per cent," Crossman said in an interview.

Moncton painted rainbow crosswalks at intersections along Main Street between Lutz and Mechanic streets in 2016 and 2017, but stopped in 2018. The city instead hoisted dozens of small rainbow flags on light poles along Main Street and painted a portion of the city's Riverfront Trail.

Dieppe, Riverview, and many other New Brunswick communities continue to paint rainbow crossings. Halifax announced on Thursday it would paint 19 crosswalks, five more than last year.

Charles MacDougall, project co-ordinator with Moncton-area LGBTQ advocacy group River of Pride, said the crosswalks were visible signs of solidarity and support that helped make people feel safe.

"Moncton is the only municipality that we really know of that regressed on their practice of painting rainbow crosswalks," MacDougall said. "It's upsetting that that happened, and we're hoping that the council will make the right decision and paint rainbow crosswalks in 2019 and our community can take pride in the city that we live in."

Charles MacDougall, project co-ordinator with River of Pride, says Moncton is the only community he's aware of that regressed on painting rainbow crosswalks in support of the LGBTQ community. (Shane Magee/CBC)

City staff say national guidelines for crosswalk design by the Transportation Association of Canada call for using lines painted white.

Stéphane Thibodeau, Moncton's parking and transportation co-ordinator, told council last year that rainbow crossings could open the city to liability risks if a collision occurred. Thibodeau wasn't able to point to any communities where such crosswalks had actually been a problem.

Erica Andersen, a spokesperson for the Transportation Association of Canada, said in an email its guidelines aren't intended to be used as the basis for establishing civil liability.

"Rather, they provide best practices as a starting point for decisions by local jurisdictions, which are also informed by the professional engineering judgment of practitioners in the field," she said.

Riverview, like other New Brunswick communities, has painted several rainbow crossings. (Ian Bonnell/CBC)

Andersen said an initial assessment by association volunteer experts in April found insufficient data or research on decorative crossings to support new guidelines.

Research will be proposed this fall to examine how decorative crosswalks affect driver perception and levels of driver or pedestrian distraction, and the impact on recognition by automated vehicles and driver assistance systems.

Results may not be available until 2021.

Shawn Crossman says council will consider his motion Monday to resume painting rainbow crosswalks on Main Street. (Ian Bonnell/CBC)

Crossman pointed to Edmonton, where a June 2015 pilot project involving six rainbow crosswalks found they did not decrease pedestrian safety.

"Overall, the rainbow crosswalks did not decrease pedestrian safety and may have contributed positively to improve motorist stopping/yielding and crosswalk encroachment behaviour," the city reported. The report noted other factors may contribute to motorist behaviour at each intersection and suggested further study.

Province 'encouraged' rainbow crosswalks

Isabelle LeBlanc, Moncton's director of communications, said in an email that staff's position remains the same as last year. She suggested the province says communities "are to follow" the national guidelines.

Last year, Bill Fraser, who was the New Brunswick transportation minister, sent a letter to several municipalities saying the province wouldn't approve rainbow crosswalks, citing the national guidelines.

However, Brian Gallant, the premier at the time, said municipalities are allowed and "encouraged" to paint rainbow crosswalks.

Fraser issued a second letter to communities apologizing and saying that the first letter was an "incorrect version" and that the province supports painting rainbow crosswalks.

CBC asked the province whether its position has changed since the fall 2018 election but did not receive an answer before publication.