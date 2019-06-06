Moncton marks rail history as redevelopment continues on former CN land

Moncton marked its railway legacy Thursday as plans were outlined to redevelop a portion of former rail land downtown.

City officials and several dozen former CN rail workers gathered at the Avenir Centre for the unveiling of an interpretive plaque showcasing the city's rail history.

The plaque, installed in the adjacent plaza, is on land purchased by the federal government in 1872 for a railway that connects the Maritimes with the rest of Canada. It was also the site of the Intercolonial Railway's national office, station and machine shops.

The unveiling happened on the 100-year anniversary of the incorporation of the Canadian National Railways, which included the Intercolonial. More than 5,000 people worked for CN in Moncton before the decline of the railway led to economic hardship in the city.

Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold says being able to redevelop the former CN land with things like The Junction 'is pretty special.' (Shane Magee/CBC)

"The railway has defined our community and our country in so many ways," Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold said at the event, saying the city had built the Avenir Centre on former railway land to help spur new growth in the city.

Vaughn MacLellan said it did just that at a separate event earlier Thursday.

The Westmount Developments Inc. president and the company's partners revealed more details of its plans to build residential and retail space on former CN property along Vaughan Harvey Boulevard.

The development's name, The Junction, alludes to its former use as CN land as how the area connects downtown, the west end and Riverview.

Vaughn MacLellan, president of Westmount Developments Inc., says the first of two towers with a combined 94-rental units and ground-floor retail space will be ready in October 2020. The second tower is expected to break ground next year with a separate hotel also planned. (Shane Magee/CBC)

MacLellan, who now lives in Toronto but grew up not far from The Junction site, said his grandfather and two uncles had worked for CN.

"CN has been an incredible important part of this city, the fabric, the history of the city," he said.

The first phase of work began on the 11-acre site at the corner of Main Street and Vaughan Harvey Boulevard about three years ago with construction of Ivan Rand Drive and a gym.

Ground broke last month on a six-storey concrete building, named Tannery Place South, that will include 46 upscale apartment units and more than 13,000 square feet of ground-floor retail.

A rendering of how Tannery Place South will appear once complete next year. Construction began in May. (Submitted/Westmount Developments)

MacLellan said all of the apartments in the $15-million development are already reserved and the company is now moving ahead with a second, similar building called Tannery Place North. That building is expected to break ground next spring.

A third building on the corner of Main Street and Vaughan Harvey Boulevard is in the planning stages. He said he hopes to announce more details about a "big, significant, signature" mixed-use building "in the next little while."

A hotel planned for the site had gone through several stages of approvals at city hall. But MacLellan said the plans are being reassessed given changes in its cost and other new hotels under construction downtown.

Work on the site west of Vaughan Harvey Boulevard began last month. (Shane Magee/CBC)

"It's still there on the drawing board, but we have to come back and make a final decision on that and we hope that will be happening in the near future as well," MacLellan said.

Last month, Moncton council approved providing a development incentive for Tannery Place South.

Bruce Peacock, president of the local CN Pensioners' Association, was part of unveiling the plaque Thursday and called the change he's witnessed since moving to Moncton 40 years ago incredible.

"There's just so much construction everywhere," Peacock said.