Moncton eyes $16M overhaul of public works facility

Moncton councillors gave early approval to a plan to overhaul the city's public works facility estimated to cost $16 million instead of building at a new location for more than double the cost.

The 21.5 acre site beside the Coliseum consists of city fleet maintenance and storage buildings, fuel pumps, salt dome and office space for municipal staff.

City staff say the buildings are deteriorating, there's no longer enough space and they want to mitigate noise and dust concerns from residents to the north.

"The roof has been beyond end-of-life for a number of years," Sherry Trenholm, Moncton's director of facilities, told councillors during a committee meeting Monday about one of the structures built in 1965.

"I can tell you that building is leaking right now and has been for some time. Repair is not feasible. It needs total replacement of the roof."

A 'warm storage' building at Moncton's operations centre constructed in 1965 has a leaking roof, broken original windows and cracked concrete, councillors were told Monday. (City of Moncton/Submitted)

Trenholm ran through a series of photos of the building, called warm storage, showing original single-pane windows boarded over, cracked concrete and masonry.

She said the building, used to store expensive equipment like plows in the winter that need to be ready without clearing off snow or ice and heating up, doesn't have a fire alarm or sprinkler system.

"These pictures do not do justice to some of the challenges in that building," she said.

The concrete floor in the warm storage building is used to hold municipal machinery. (City of Moncton/Submitted)

Trenholm outlined three options considered by consulting firm RPL Architects.

Moving the whole operations centre facility to a new site was estimated to cost $35.9 million.

Moving some of the facility elsewhere was estimated to cost $22.4 million.

A four-phase overhaul of the existing site to allow it to be used for another 25 years was estimated to cost $16.6 million.

Councillors voted to go ahead with the cheaper option. That means the city will begin design work this year. Pending final approval by council, work would begin in 2023 and finish in 2025.

The four-phase plan calls for renovating some existing buildings, replacing others and changing how the site is used to reduce the impact on nearby homes. (City of Moncton/Submitted)

The redevelopment of the site is expected to also address noise and dust concerns from residents to the north.

Trenholm said the plan calls for paving areas that are now dirt or gravel and regularly used by machinery and to shift as much of that activity as possible to the southern portion of the site, away from homes.

Coun. Dave Steeves questioned why staff were recommending the redevelopment option if they still expect to need to relocate the facility in the future.

"This is not a dream plan, this is a reasonable plan," said Alexandre Binette, the city's general manager of operations.

He said staff worked within a defined budget. It will mean not all of the city equipment will be able to be kept in the new warm storage building, especially as the city continues to grow.

"I don't know how much it would cost for a dream facility that would cover us for the next 25 years," Binette said.

The 21.5-acre site is between Wheeler Boulevard, Killam Drive and Worthington Avenue. (Google Maps)

Some of the money for the work has already been set aside.

The city budgeted to spend $4,274,000 this year on the project with a further $4.6 million in 2023.

A staff report notes that budget line will need to increase by $1,826,000 in 2023, which could require cutting spending on other projects.