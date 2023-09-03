Moncton Pride parade celebrates, supports LGBTQ community

Moncton's Main Street was dressed in bright rainbow colours on Saturday afternoon as the annual Pride parade made its way through the city's downtown.

Several parade participants spoke to Radio-Canada about what it meant to support the LGBTQ community in light of the recent travel advisory issued by Global Affairs Canada regarding some American state laws.

A few of them also referenced the controversies surrounding New Brunswick's Policy 713, an educational policy on gender identity, as an example of how bias against the LGBTQ community is already hitting close to home.

Alex Brownstein said they were not surprised by the travel advisory.

"As a queer person, since I came out at 15 years old, I've had to assume that travelling is not the same for me as it would be if I hadn't come out," Brownstein said, in French. "I think among queer people, we know that travelling is a risk that we must take."

Alex Brownstein told Radio-Canada 'we're here to stay, to be visible, to be queer.' (Babatundé Lawani/Radio-Canada)

They said it's a sad reality, but Brownstein takes heart from events like Saturday's parade with a big turnout.

"Things … will get better," Brownstein said.

Julie Leblanc said she was participating in the Pride parade with her employer as an ally to the LGBTQ community.

With regards to the travel advisory, she said U.S. politics are going backwards and it worries her.

"We can't think because we're neighbours that things will stop at the border," she said in French. "Over the past couple of years, we're starting to see an ideology that worries me, and that's everywhere."

Julie LeBlanc said she was taking part in the Moncton Pride parade as an ally. (Babatundé Lawani/Radio-Canada)

Daniel Légère, president of the New Brunswick Federation of Labour, also participated in the Pride parade Saturday, which he said he has done for several years.

"We're seeing an escalation in hate, not just in Canada, but across the world," he said in French, saying it also worries him.

Légère said he thinks the way forward is to discuss it openly, and to embrace celebrations like the Pride parade and its themes of expression and showing up as you are.

Daniel Légère, president of the New Brunswick Federation of Labour, said he thinks it's important to celebrate events such as a Pride parade with an escalation in hate in Canada, and the world. (Babatundé Lawani/Radio-Canada)

Alexandre Cédric Doucet, president of the Acadian Society of New Brunswick, agreed that today's political reality makes it more important to show up in support of the rights of the LGBTQ community.

"We're seeing those American tendencies coming here to New Brunswick," he said in French. "It's worrying, so it's important to be here, to be heard."

Alexandre Cédric Doucet, president of the Acadian Society of New Brunswick, said showing up and supporting the rights of the LGBTQ community is even more important given current politics. (Babatundé Lawani/Radio-Canada)

In regard to the travel advisory, local MP and federal Veterans Affairs Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor told Radio-Canada that the government has spent more on security for Pride parades this year across the country in the hopes they will feel safe.

She said she was at the Pride parade to support and champion the LGBTQ community.

"We need to be vigilant," she said in French in regard to whether some of the American laws that prompted the travel advisory could cross the border. "We can't take our rights for granted."

Petitpas Taylor said Canada has made a lot of progress in recent years, but there are "waves" that happen, such as New Brunswick's Policy 713.

"As allies, as champions, we need to do our part so that we discuss, support our community, and so we say what is happening is not acceptable," she said.