Moncton councillor calls for better pothole strategy

A Moncton city councillor is calling for a better plan to deal with streets dotted with potholes.

"As our winters are changing and our spring runoff seems to be earlier, we need a better strategy for this," Coun. Charles Léger said at a council meeting Monday.

"I find it really embarrassing when I drive down Archibald Street. It's horrible."

Jack Macdonald, the city's general manager of engineering and environmental services, said the winter appeared to be particularly rough on the roads.

"I don't disagree with you that maybe we need to rethink aggressive winters like we've had this winter if this continues to be a trend," Macdonald said.

He said city staff are considering using additional federal funding to speed up resurfacing work that had been scheduled for 2020. Macdonald said many of the streets that are in bad shape this spring are on the 2020 roadwork list.

The federal government increased Gas Tax Fund spending by $2.2 billion in the 2019-20 budget. The money is given to provinces and then distributed to communities for infrastructure spending.

The amount in additional funding Moncton will receive wasn't available Monday evening. The city received $5,093,759 in 2018-19.

Moncton Coun. Charles Léger questioned the city's approach to fixing potholes in the spring. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Léger expressed frustration with the number of potholes as council awarded two annual spring patching contracts.

Both call for contractors to start their work no later than April 22 and complete high priority streets, such as Main Street, by June 7.

"We need to find a way to at least protect people's cars," Léger said. "We don't pay the bill, so if somebody blows out their front-end, good luck sending it to the city solicitor — we're not going to pay."

Léger suggested considering an earlier start for the work.

Don Morehouse, Moncton's director of public works, says staff are working on a strategy to provide better information to residents and councillors about patching. (Shane Magee/CBC)

He said there were several weeks of relatively dry weather when patching could've been done. But he said he didn't see much difference along several routes he regularly uses.

Don Morehouse, Moncton's director of public works, told Léger staff are working on a strategy to provide better information to residents and council about patching.

He said plants that supply hot asphalt for patching typically don't reopen until May 1. Cold patching during the winter is a temporary fix, but Morehouse said there are roads that have been repaired multiple times already.

Heavy rain or plowing reopen the potholes, he said.

Small potholes on Church Street in Moncton. (Shane Magee/CBC)

He said the city's priority are holes where the road has deteriorated to the point of becoming a hazard. Morehouse said the city has more than 500 kilometres of streets to maintain.

"It takes a lot of effort, a lot of manpower, a lot material, a lot of resources to blanket the city," he said.

Léger said he wasn't suggesting staff aren't out filing potholes, but that the city doesn't have enough staff to handle the work.

Pothole season is well under way. This is how potholes are created, and why they feel worse some years than others. 1:28

Morehouse said the number of staff varies. He said the city typically has a four-crew team, with up to two eight people on a team.

Councillors voted to award the first patching contract to Modern Construction (1983) Ltd., for $ 789,348.50. The second contract was awarded to MacArthur's Paving & Construction Co. Inc., for $973,107.