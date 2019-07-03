Moncton's new Centennial pool won't open until 2020

A new pool at Moncton's Centennial Park will not be opening this year after all.

The Centennial Beach pool, which is being built to replace the artificial beach pool decommissioned last year, was scheduled to open in August.

But the city said that rain early in the season and extreme heat in July led to unforeseen delays in installing "infrastructure and landscaping."

A spokesperson for the city said the hot weather burned much of the landscaping.

The $5.45-million project started taking shape in 2017 and construction began last year.

The old Centennial Beach facility included a sand beach next to a pool that had been damaged by years of being in a floodplain.

The new pool was originally supposed to open at the end of May, but that date was pushed back to July.

In July the city blamed weather and site issues for the need to push the opening date to August.

The city now expects the pool to open in May 2020.