Codiac Regional RCMP has partnered with the City of Moncton to increase downtown foot patrols in an effort to reduce local crime.

"What we hear from businesses is we have an increase in complaints about loitering and panhandling and causing disturbance," said Larose, community policing unit manager for the Codiac Regional RCMP.

"That's what we hear and that's what we're trying to stop."

Larose said in an interview with Information Morning Moncton that he didn't know if there had been an increase in crime in the city's downtown.

He said the RCMP has been running the pilot program for two weeks now and while there hasn't been an arrest yet, arrests would be made if necessary.

Larose said the goal isn't to crack down on panhandlers, but to find them help they need.

"I can tell you that when I walk downtown in Moncton that I see people in need, and one of our objectives is to provide them with service that is available for them in that location," said Larose.

"Giving them a ticket and sending them to court doesn't solve the problem."

Pilot project

Because of the partnership with the city, Larose said a police officer will often patrol with a bylaw enforcement officer. The focus will be along Main Street, where Larose said they've had the most complaints.

While on patrol, the officers will meet with businesses and offer crime prevention tips.

"It could be as much as just putting some lighting in an area where it's dark," said Larose.

Larose said there is no cost to the program, as it's just a matter of reallocating resources.

The pilot will run for the next two months. After that the RCMP will review with downtown businesses to see if the situation has improved.