Moncton poet captures adoption story, love for both mothers in children's book

Moncton poet Josephine Watson has published her first children's book in honour of her adoptive mother's generosity and unwavering love. It's also for the woman who gave her life.

Momma Gave captures Watson early life as an adopted child who was loved and accepted by her chosen parents, while exploring the challenges of growing up in a mixed-race family.

Watson said she knew from a young age that she was adopted.

"As a mixed-race child in a white family, it was a little evident … and mom was always open with me about my adoption," she told Information Morning Moncton.

Growing up, at times she felt deserted and angry about being given up for adoption. She also had to deal with people asking if her mother was the babysitter, but she says her mom always reminded her where she belonged.

Momma Gave tells Watson's adoption story and the love she has for both of her mothers. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

"What I believe mom was teaching me was that, no matter what anybody else thinks, her love for me and my love for her is all that really truly mattered."

Watson said her mother taught her how to love, which is something she's cherished and carried into relationships as an adult.

"I had the opportunity to have the most sacred relationship with another human being and that relationship was chosen," she said.

Watson's biological mother was just 19 years old when she gave birth in 1971 in Nova Scotia.

"She had to give me up, I know it wasn't something she wanted to do," she said.

That year, her adoptive mother and father, who already had two sons, wanted a daughter, specifically a baby girl that would have been hard to place.

Josephine Watson's children's book, Momma Gave, is about her experiences as an adopted child in a mixed-race family.

"We didn't see many mixed-race families [then], so my mother was — in my eyes — a pioneer," said Watson.

The book shares facts she knows about her biological mother, along with the two letters she received from her as a child.

"I'm really hoping that if I ever do go to Nova Scotia and read the book, which is the plan, that I get to meet her and let her know that she's in this book as well," she said.

Watson expresses her gratitude for her biological mother for giving her life and giving her away.

She said the poem came from working with the Montreal arts collective Kalmunity, where she became inspired and saw it as a spoken-word piece.

Moncton artist Alisa Arsenault illustrated the book, incorporating Watson's mother's love of quilting. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

She performed the poem at Moncton's Frye Festival and was later approached by Marie Cadieux of Éditions Bouton D'Or Acadie, who saw the poem as an illustrated book and brought out editions in both English and French.

"It was a crazy experience — I've never been involved in publishing before," said Watson. "But it's just been such a blessing."

Alisa Arsenault, who has a degree in fine arts from the Université de Moncton, is the artist who illustrated Momma Gave.

"This is not a one-woman show, this is the work, blood, sweat and tears of a lot of people who have made this beautiful creation that I can't believe is mine," said Watson.

Momma Gave was published in English and French by Éditions Bouton D'Or Acadie. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

She provided Arsenault with a picture of her mother's favourite flower and a photo of Watson as a baby being held by her mother, which was illustrated for the book cover.

Watson's mother passed away in April of 2019 and wasn't able to see the book, but she knows she would have loved it.

"I know she would have been proud, I really wish she could have seen it."

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.