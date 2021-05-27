Moncton planning committee OKs trio of 15-storey buildings downtown

Moncton's planning advisory committee gave its approval for a trio of 15-storey buildings on vacant land in the New Brunswick city's downtown.

Three 12-storey towers are proposed over a three-storey podium of ground floor commercial space and more than 430 underground parking spaces.

If built, the complex would be the first major residential construction on the south side of Main Street since the city approved a downtown plan in 2018 seeking to replace vast tracts of surface parking with new buildings.

The plans were proposed as the city sees more high-density residential construction downtown, much of it catering to people with higher incomes.

The committee voted unanimously Wednesday evening at a meeting held by video conference to allow several bylaw variances required for the buildings city staff described as minor given the scope of the plans.

Sarah Anderson, a senior planner with the city, said at the meeting that municipal staff strongly supported the plans.

"This is a perfect example of a thoughtful, urban infill development that does recognize the pedestrian-scale streetscape, while providing for a sort of sophisticated, high density, big-city development," she said.

The buildings would be constructed in phases on the vacant property in the centre of the image. (Google Maps)

The plans required committee approval for four things:

Allowing parking spaces between the building facade and street. The plans call for a one-way loop entry with parking for the commercial units and delivery zones.

Increasing setbacks on some sides of the building.

Reducing the "rear yard" setback. Anderson noted that the city's bylaw technically means the building's Record Street side is considered its rear yard, though it is expected to have street-level commercial units.

Allowing the towers to be stepped back from the street less than required. Anderson said that the podium and three-tower design means the plans comply with the intent of the rule.

It would be constructed on vacant land previously occupied by a grocery store bounded by Assomption Boulevard, as well as Foundry and Record streets.

The 15-storey buildings are proposed on vacant land bordered by Assomption Boulevard and Record and Foundry streets in downtown Moncton. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Sackville, N.B.-based developer John Lafford proposed the development.

Construction is planned over three phases, with about 450 housing units once fully built.

Lafford said more than half will be one-bedroom units, with most of the rest being two-bedroom units. He said there will also be a few penthouse units with three bedrooms.

Coun. Charles Léger, a committee member, asked Lafford about whether it would include housing units considered affordable. Lafford said affordability will be determined by construction costs.

"At this point, I can't speculate how many will be identified [as affordable] because that's part of the financing package that hasn't been totally identified yet ... but I believe you build cost-effective so that you can offer a product that is affordable," Lafford said.

Léger said he supports the overall plans and is happy to see development in that area of the city.

A rendering shows the view from the intersection of Foundry and Record streets. (Submitted by the City of Moncton)

A traffic study based on 2019 volumes found the city will need to make some changes in the coming years to Assomption Boulevard as it nears capacity.

City staff described the changes as things like removing some parking to add lanes, or changes to existing lanes. The work was estimated to cost about $150,000 to $200,000.

Committee member Frances LeBlanc said the city should be looking at the overall impact of various new residential developments, instead of analyzing the effects of each one as they're proposed.

Anderson said no water or sewer upgrades are required for the building.

No one from the public spoke in favour or against the plans at the meeting.

Lafford told the committee he hopes construction will begin as soon as July, with the first units available to rent in September 2023.

Parts of a crane have already been delivered to the site. A building permit is still required before construction can begin.

Among the things the committee approved is requiring the developer to sign an agreement with council to comply with any conditions set by the city before that permit can be issued.

The newly elected council is expected to vote on an agreement related to the plans at its June meeting.