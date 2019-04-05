Musicians lose Moncton performance venue as Plan b closes

The music community is mourning the loss of a cherished performance venue in Moncton.

The Plan b Bar & Lounge has closed after a decade in business at the corner of St. George and Lutz Streets.

"Plan b saved my life in many ways," said former Divorcees drummer Brock Gallant.

"Everybody was always working towards providing everybody an opportunity to get on the stage and ply their trade," said Gallant.

The Divorcees had just finished touring and Gallant's wife was pregnant when he got a job at Plan b.

The club found its niche as a live performance venue and home-away-from-home for touring musicians.

Ryan Hillier, left, and Brock Gallant are both former employees of Plan b in Moncton and say it was a special place for musicians. (Jonna Brewer/CBC)

"We went from two nights a week of music … to seven nights with three artists — sometimes two shows in a day."

It eventually became too much for owner Tracy Petukhov, who declined to do an interview with CBC News, preferring to let Gallant speak for her.

"Between the renovations and the bar being open 10 years. … Tracy was getting tired," said Gallant.

"She was having difficulty getting the support from her staff that she needed to keep going."

Gallant said he feels Petukhov should be applauded for keeping the business afloat as long as she did.

"It's not easy when the arts are dependent on alcohol sales," he said.

Devin Cuddy onstage at Plan b. (Submitted by Brock Gallant)

"How much do you charge at the door to properly compensate these artists? I've seen $5 cover charges for all 20 years of my playing. And that doesn't seem to change. And that is a big problem. It makes it very difficult to operate the venue."

Gallant said Petukhov has an option to reopen next door but hasn't made a decision.

Whatever happens, he said, the impact Plan b had on the music community in southeast New Brunswick will never be forgotten.

"I think that we'll see remnants of it in other venues, in the artists, in the industry professionals that cut their teeth in that room, that made connections in that room."

Singer-songwriter Ryan Hillier said he wouldn't have a career if it wasn't for getting his first gig at Plan b and called it "a very special place."

Liam Titcomb performing at Plan b. (Submitted by Brock Gallant)

He's now released two solo albums, one of which was nominated for a Music New Brunswick Award, and is working on a third album, expected out this spring.

Hillier lived at Plan b for a year-and-a-half in accommodations that were often rented out to touring musicians.

"It becomes a haven for everyone even if they're just travelling through. … It really really becomes a second home for many people."

Musicians liked Plan b because the staff understood what it's like for an artist to be on the road and short on resources, said Gallant.

"People who greeted the bands as they walked in with a hug and recognized if they were coming in late, something had happened and they needed a little comforting and not to be yelled at for being late."

Matthew Hornell performing at Plan b. (Submitted by Brock Gallant)

"Plan b provided a place to gather yourself and put on the best show possible."

The provincial music industry association said it is sad to see any venue go.

Executive director Jean Surette said when things were going well, Plan b was "the heartbeat of new music in town and the wider Maritimes."

He said it was a great venue for emerging artists.

"It was just big/small enough to feel like the audience was with you regardless of the numbers."

Its small size — a capacity of about 75 — was part of the club's charm but also held it back, Gallant said.

"Tracy could invest in artists one show after another after another, but when it got time for the payoff, the room was too small."

A prime example is July Talk, he said.

One of Moncton's most popular music venues has closed after ten years. Plan b Lounge hosted music seven days a week at the corner of St. George and Lutz. Ryan Hillier and Brock Gallant are two musicians with close ties to the venue, they tell us what Plan b Lounge did for the Moncton music scene. 13:21

The alternative rock band from Toronto first played at Plan b for a guarantee of just $75.

They liked the place enough to keep coming back, but the larger crowds they are now capable of drawing simply wouldn't fit.

The band is now touring with Metric and has a date next month at the Avenir Centre.

For smaller performances, Gallant said, the city is left with a room at the Aberdeen Centre and two rooms at the Tide and Boar.