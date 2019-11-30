Moncton pizza restaurant closed after car smashes through front door

A Pizza Delight restaurant in Moncton is closed for business after a car smashed through its front door on Saturday.

A male driver received injuries in the crash on Mountain Road. A female passenger was also went to hospital for assessment.

Capt. Ronald Arsenault of the Moncton Fire Department said firefighters and paramedics worked on the driver after the vehicle went through a guard rail and ran through the posts at the restaurant.

"He's being treated medically right now but we don't know to what extent his injuries are," he said.

"We're just lucky no one was walking out the front door at the time or this could have been worse."

It's unknown what caused the car to leave the road.

"I was in the kitchen and I heard a big bang and I went and saw (it)," said Linda Babineau, the restaurant manager.

Babineau said people worked to get the driver out. She said the car was jammed in between two posts.

"I just called 911 right away," she said.

She said the customers inside the restaurant were shaken after the car crashed into the building.

The RCMP, Moncton Fire Department and Ambulance NB all attended the scene.