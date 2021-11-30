End of an era in Moncton: Staples Drugs to close after 87 years

Staples Drugs has been a mainstay in Moncton since 1934.

Now, 87 years later, the family-owned business is closing its St. George Street location for good.

John Staples has been running the business since 1969, along with his wife Helen, and said the time has come to retire.

The business was started by his father, Cecil, in the midst of the Great Depression. John Staples got involved at a young age.

"I would come into the store at four years of age and I said Dad, have you got something for me to do? And he said 'Yeah, you can start weighing out the candy and chocolate.' In fact, the scale is still here, the brass scale up behind the cash up top," Staples said.

Staples Drugs has been at its current location at 321 St. George St., since 1950. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

It didn't take long before John was doing even more.

"I had my bike and I can still see the picture of it—we had a store down by the high school and I would do deliveries—prescription deliveries. I don't know how I made out in winter time. I can't recall that."

Staples loved the time he spent working with his father.

"It was a labour of love really. It wasn't even labour. I enjoyed doing it."

Staples Drugs has been in its current location at 321 St. George St. since 1950.

John Staples became a pharmacist 62 years ago and has seen a lot of changes in the industry. Regulatory changes and the challenges of running a small, family-owned business convinced him it was time to move on. he said.

"My daughter and my wife got after me — they didn't want to be working every day, six days a week and for me to get re-licensed, you have to jump through many hoops," he said.

Heidi Staples has been running the business since the pandemic started, to protect her dad from COVID-19. She said closing the store is like saying goodbye to a family member. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

When the pandemic started, John's daughter Heidi, also a pharmacist, stepped in to run the business and keep her father safe from COVID-19.

"I hadn't planned on doing this during a pandemic so that was another layer of excitement but it's been quite fulfilling, because I know we're serving a need in the community and in addition I'm helping my father, so to me it's been very gratifying," she said.

Heidi Staples has mixed emotions about closing the doors.

"On the one hand I can see everything has to come to an end at some point. But the store has really been like a family member," she said. "It's sort of my last connection to my grandfather, who would have started the business and then he handed it off to my dad. So it really is like a family member, saying good-bye to a comforting place."

She said the phone has been ringing off the hook since the closure was announced, and customers are sad.

The pharmacy counter will close first on Dec 20. The store will remain open until Dec. 23. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

"They understand that my dad's been at this a long time and he's earned his retirement, as has my mother and so they wish us well, but they regret that we have to close."

Over the years, John Staples has stocked a large selection of herbal and homeopathic products. The store is also known for having an extensive array of gourmet chocolate, much of it European.

Staples jokes about keeping the chocolate connection going.

"I have some ideas what I could do in that area, maybe I should open up a chocolate shop,." he said with a smile. "I think my wife and daughter would be on my back for that."

Staples does have plans to help out at St. George's Anglican Church, where he's been an active member since childhood.

John and Heidi Staples will both miss the family-run pharmacy. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

He realizes his customers are going to miss him.

"I said call me at home. I'm in the phone book. I'll be glad to talk to you, no problem at all."

The pharmacy counter will close Dec. 20, and the store will shut its doors for good Dec. 23.