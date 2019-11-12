Moncton plans to shore up eroding Petitcodiac riverbank to protect trail

Moncton is taking steps to shore up a section of its Riverfront Trail from erosion by the Petitcodiac River after refusing help from the province several years ago.

City councillors voted unanimously at a committee meeting Monday to spend about $350,000 to install large rocks along 100 metres of the riverbank west of Bore Park.

"What we've seen is status quo — if we do nothing there then we're very close to losing the trail and having that trail severed in that location," Dan Hicks, the city's director of parks, told councillors.

He said it's a portion of the Trans-Canada Trail that links Moncton with Dieppe and Riverview.

"It's a very key piece of our active transportation and recreation network."

Moncton opted to not have the province install the rocks along a portion of the riverbank shown in the middle of the image from a condo building down toward a strip mall. Now erosion threatens the trail running along that section of the river. (Google Maps)

The Petitcodiac River causeway interrupted the natural flow of the river and led to sediment building up downstream along the waterfront in Moncton. The causeway gates were opened in 2010 as part of a broader plan to restore the natural flow of the river.

That's led to erosion of the muddy banks. The province had installed piles of large rock along sections of the riverbank. But in 2013, Moncton council rejected the province's offer to place the rock, known as rip-rap, along a roughly 300-metre portion of the waterfront near Bore Park.

The decision was based on advice from an engineer hired by the environmental group Riverkeeper, which told council fears of erosion and high costs were exaggerated.

Now, erosion threatens a trail along the riverbank and residents of a condo building steps away have raised concerns.

Hicks showed councillors photos of cracks in the paved trail near the condo building, gaps that had opened between brick pavers on another portion and a railing that is leading down toward the river.

Erosion along this portion of bank of the Petitcodiac River has led to concerns about the stability of Moncton's Riverfront Trail and a nearby condo building. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The widening of the river has exposed material and wood from a wharf and a railway spur. City staff say moving the trail back from the water would require buying land.

The city plans to install rocks along a 100-metre portion of the riverbank, though more may be required in the future.

The estimated cost for 100 metres is $350,000, while doing the whole 310-metre stretch would cost up to $1 million.

While that spending wasn't included in the 2020 budget, the city plans to use $400,000 in funds set aside for trail resurfacing.

The city plans to ask for provincial funding, but staff pointed council to a 2013 agreement between the levels of government to relieve the province of any responsibility of the area.

Under the agreement, the province is under no obligation to provide financial assistance to the city related to erosion.

Several residents of the condo building at 50 Assumption Blvd. attended the afternoon meeting.

'Hoping for a quick remedy'

Bernie Hachey, a vice-president of the condo board, said they're glad the city is moving to address the issue.

"We're just hoping for a quick remedy to the problem," Hachey said. "We get to see this on a daily basis — that the erosion is getting worse, not better."

He said in recent weeks a crack parallel to the river was noticed in the underground parking garage that's only steps from the riverbank. He said residents believe it may be tied to the erosion but aren't certain.

Bernie Hachey, vice-president of the condo association board at 50 Assumption Blvd., says they're pleased the city is moving to address the issue. (Shane Magee/CBC)

"We're hoping we're wrong," Hachey said, adding he expects the issue will be discussed at a future board meeting.

Coun. Greg Turner, who lives in the nearby condo building and had raised the erosion issue at a previous meeting, declared a conflict of interest and left council chambers for the discussion.

The city expects that once tenders and all necessary approvals are in place that work would start in the spring or early summer.