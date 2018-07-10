Codiac RCMP rolls out larger police presence to curb panhandling in downtown Moncton

A temporary foot patrol program meant to curb panhandling, loitering and disturbances will become a permanent initiative in downtown Moncton this year.

Codiac RCMP boosted its police presence in downtown Moncton as part of a two-month pilot project last October. They did this after receiving complaints from businesses about loitering, panhandling and disturbances.

Now, Codiac RCMP says a heavier police presence is here to stay.

Program is expanding

Const. Christy Elliott with the Codiac RCMP, said the foot patrol program has made officers feel more in touch with people in the downtown area.

"The ability of being on foot and stopping and talking to anyone that we think needs services or could benefit from services has been fantastic," Elliott said.

The goal of the program isn't cracking down on panhandling, but connecting people with mental health addiction services, housing programs and food banks in the community.

When the pilot program began, Codiac Regional RCMP partnered with the City of Moncton to start a foot patrol with a member of the RCMP and a bylaw officer along Main Street.

Now that the program will become permanent, an additional RCMP officer will be patrolling St. George Street, which is also in the city's downtown.

"The merchants in along the St. George area are also looking to see us more, to have us pop in and see if we can connect some people with services."

Police presence may prevent crime

Elliott said St. George Street is facing similar problems with panhandling, disturbances and loitering.

Panhandling isn't banned in Moncton, but it is restricted by a bylaw. Panhandlers aren't allowed within 10 metres of any building or parking lot in the city's Business Improvement Area.

Elliott doesn't have statistics on whether aggressive panhandling and loitering have decreased since the program started. But she believes increased police visibility is acting as a deterrent.

"People realize that we're on foot. People realize that we may be coming around the corner at any minute because they saw us there yesterday. And the day before. And the day before," Elliott said.

Police typically patrol during daylight hours. Elliott said the hours for the program are flexible and RCMP will work with businesses to determine what times officers are needed in the area.