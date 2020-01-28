Nurse won't face criminal charges over oxytocin allegations, police say

RCMP say no charges will be laid in connection with a former Moncton Hospital nurse who allegedly administered the labour-inducing drug oxytocin to mothers without their consent.

Codiac Regional RCMP Sgt. Mathieu Roy said police carried out a thorough investigation and forwarded the case to the Crown prosecutor's office earlier this year for a determination on charges.

In New Brunswick, the Crown must approve charges before they are laid in court.

Roy said the determination was made that charges won't be laid, and police have been contacting the mothers to inform them.

Nurse Nicole Ruest was fired in March 2019 after women at the Moncton Hospital were allegedly administered the drug without their consent. An internal investigation by Horizon Health found two women required urgent C-sections after receiving the hormone.

Last year, Roy told CBC that a person was arrested in connection with the case on Nov. 25. Roy said investigators questioned the person and released them.

A lawyer representing Ruest did not immediately return a request for comment.

Karen McGrath, president and CEO of Horizon Health Network, issued a statement Tuesday saying it is aware no charges will be laid.

"As there are still matters related to this incident before the courts, we will not provide any further comment," McGrath said.

The Moncton Hospital is named in a proposed class action lawsuit along with Nicole Ruest. (CBC)

A proposed class action lawsuit was launched against the Horizon Health Network and Ruest on behalf of women who were allegedly "inappropriately" given the labour-inducing drug at the hospital.

Documents filed by Horizon in the case acknowledged Ruest was employed as a registered nurse in the labour and delivery unit at the hospital but was fired.

Ruest's statement of defence denies the allegations made in the claim.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

Horizon has also filed a cross claim against Ruest, along with its own statement of defence.

Horizon's court filing says obstetricians at the hospital were concerned about the increasing number of emergency caesarean sections requiring general anesthetic and were trying to determine the reason for it.