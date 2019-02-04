Horizon fields calls from concerned patients about Moncton nurse under investigation

The Horizon Health Network has been busy fielding calls from concerned patients regarding an obstetrics nurse who was fired by Moncton Hospital and is under criminal investigation for allegedly "inappropriately" administering a labour-inducing drug to two patients.

More than 40 patients have called since the allegations against the registered nurse came to light on Saturday, Horizon said in statement Tuesday morning.

"We understand the news of the ongoing criminal investigation … is upsetting to many families who have had their children at our facility," the statement said.

Patients with concerns are encouraged to call 1-844-225-0220 and a member of the obstetrics team will answer any questions.

The nurse in question has had her licence suspended by the Nurses Association of New Brunswick pending the outcome of the RCMP investigation and cannot practise in the province.

"The actions of one individual do not define the level of safe and quality care we provide," Horizon said.

"Patients and their families should not have any concerns about the care they receive at the labour and delivery unit at the Moncton Hospital or any of our Horizon facilities."

An internal investigation revealed "strong evidence" the nurse administered Oxytocin, which caused two patients to require an urgent caesarean section.

Oxytocin is a drug that causes contractions and is used to induce labour, speed up labour and stop bleeding after labour. If it's not administered properly, contractions can become too strong.

The RCMP launched an investigation at the request of Horizon Health. No arrest has been made.