Residents of Moncton north neighbourhood fight traffic change

About 50 people gathered in Moncton's north end Wednesday night to voice their concerns about a possible traffic change in the area.

Residents of Magnetic Hill Estates said they're worried about an increase in traffic in their neighbourhood if the city connects Casino Drive to Muirfield Drive/Twin Oaks.

Glen Feltmate has lived in the area for 16 years, and has watched it grow.

He said opening up that section would make the quiet residential area a thoroughfare for traffic, diverting some from the busy Mountain Road area.

Feltmate said people have come together to tell city council they don't want this to happen.

About 50 people showed up for a meeting to discuss their concerns over traffic changes in the Magnetic Hill Estates area in Moncton North. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

"Without the continued pressure and the presence from our community expressing to our council of their concerns and issues this probably wouldn't have happened tonight," Feltmate said of the gathering at the Hildegard Fire Station.

The city said transportation analysis is being undertaken in five areas, including this one.

According to an e-mailed statement from Isabelle LeBlanc, a spokesperson for the City of Moncton, as a result of complexities surrounding the areas, an independent transportation consultant was required to "complete an independent corridor review and intersection analysis."

The e-mail goes on to say engineering consultant Exp Services is analyzing data, and evaluating all the options to come up with recommendations for the city's administration. A report is expected to be presented in the fall.

Glen Feltmate organized a meeting of concerned citizens Wednesday evening at the Hildegard Fire Station. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Barbara Stead, has lived in the area for 17 years, near where the road would be opened up.

"So we're thinking about trucks rolling down the road, drunk drivers, highway traffic," Stead said.

Stead also worries about the kids in the neighbourhood, including her own grandchildren.

"I'm a retired school teacher. I know those little kids when they walk to school they're not paying attention, you know they're busy they're chatting some of them are on their phones," Stead said.

Barbara Stead has lived in the area for 17 years, and worries an increase in traffic would be dangerous for children in the neighbourhood. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

She said a group of residents met with members of city staff earlier in the day Wednesday and were pleased their concerns were heard. She said they'll continue to do whatever it takes to prevent the change.

Councillor Brian Hicks attended the meeting and said he was surprised to see the issue surface again.

Hicks served on council for 17 years, before giving up his seat to run for mayor in 2016. He returned to council in 2018.

Hicks said he found some of his council files from August 18, 2008, where a motion was passed to take the Muirfield Drive/Casino Drive connection off the municipal plan.

Councillors Bryan Butler (left) and Brian Hicks attended the meeting and listened to what residents had to say. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

The councillor said it's important for people in the area to continue to make their views known, and that includes e-mailing the mayor and councillors.

"We've had so many e-mails so far and that really means a lot and they're all well written, they're very to the point, there's no extreme comments, they're just very thoughtful comments and council reads them and that means a lot," he said.

Glen Feltmate said if residents in the area remain optimistic, their voices will be heard.

"I'm very hopeful this won't happen, but I can't predict the future so we're going to stay on it," Feltmate said.