For four decades, Mike Gallant has been a familiar face to Greater Moncton's African newcomer community. The Dieppe senior can be found at cultural events, dinners and helping move furniture in his pickup truck.

But two months ago, Gallant's 2005 Ford Ranger failed inspection and couldn't be repaired. Without the means to buy a new vehicle, his busy schedule came to a sudden stop.

"It was terrible. I was just sitting around at home," he said.

The area's African community quickly sprang into action to help get him back on the road.

Thierry Sadar moved to Canada from Chad, in north-central Africa, in 2003. He originally settled in Quebec before relocating to New Brunswick.

Mike Gallant stands by his new truck. 'Not too many people do something like that for a guy,' he said. (Alexandre SIlberman/CBC)

Sadar became friends with Gallant a decade ago and later became his neighbour, after meeting him through other members of the African newcomer community.

"He's someone well known, who helps with the integration of newcomers by helping with finding furniture, helping them move, run errands. He's someone who has always made himself available to serve Moncton's immigrant community," Sadar said in French.

The two friends are close. Sadar often comes over for supper and calls Gallant "mon oncle," or my uncle, and considers him an adopted member of the local African community.

WATCH | See how a favour was returned to a longtime friend of African newcomers: After his truck failed inspection, Moncton's African community was there to help Mike Gallant Duration 2:02 People moving to the Moncton area from African nations have for decades received help from Mike Gallant, a senior with a truck who has helped them settle in. Now they're returning the favour with a new set of wheels.

When Sadar heard Gallant needed a new truck, he knew his friend didn't have the financial means to buy another. He used the vehicle to do small jobs and deliveries, so it also meant a loss of income.

Sadar decided to launch an online fundraiser to try to help.

"It was a way for us to give back to him what he has given to the community," he said.

In two weeks, the campaign gathered about $4,000 in donations. It was enough to buy Gallant a used 2004 Ford Ranger.

Gallant said he's thankful for the support and to have a new set of wheels.

"It's great. I owe them quite a bit," he said. "Not too many people do something like that for a guy.

"I hope to keep on being a good guy for them, and helping them out."

