Crowds doubled this year at Hindu celebration for Navratri festival in Moncton

The Hindu community in Moncton is celebrating Navratri, a nine-day festival about the victory of good over evil.

According to the Hindu scriptures, the festival marks the fierce battle between the Hindu goddess Maa Durga and the powerful demon Mahishasura, which lasted for nine nights and 10 days.

During Navratri, a Sanskrit word meaning nine nights, members of the Indian community dedicate each day to a different avatar of Maa Durga over the course of the festival, and each avatar symbolizes something unique.

Kaivan Ganwani, who lives in Moncton but is originally from Gujarat, India, said they cleaned their house last Sunday and seated an image of Maa Durga in their temple.

Kaivan Ganwani, left, received an award for their performance at the Navratri celebration. (Rhythm Rathi/CBC)

Navratri formally began last Sunday and ends Tuesday but Moncton's celebration got under way a little early so more people could attend the main event.

Ganwani was one of many participants who won awards for their dancing skills and traditional outfits at early celebration at the Moncton Coliseum last weekend.

"I really feel great and I did dance with all of my heart," said Ganwani.

The two-day event was the second Navratri organized by the Gujarati Society of New Brunswick. Brijesh Dhameliya, the organization's secretary, said participation doubled from last year.

"Last year we had an attendance of 800 people a day," Dhameliya said, as he watched the dancing at the coliseum. "I could say it is around 1,600 people I can count now.

"I am afraid that next year I might have to find a bigger venue, and it will be a difficult task."

Bringing people together is one of the goals of the festival organizers. (Rhythm Rathi/CBC)

This year's food vendors represented eight Indian provinces.

The team added two "selfie booths" and brought in a DJ from Saskatchewan to perform because the team wanted someone who specialized in Gujarati Garba music, Dhameliya said.

"Last time we were, you know, playing the music on the tape recording, that has been replaced with the live DJ."

Next year the team plans to get a live band from India to perform.

Moncton South MLA Greg Turner, who was at the event, said such celebrations make the community "richer," both culturally and spiritually and also contribute to Moncton's economy.

Bringing people together is a goal of the organizers, Dhameliya said.

"It is actually the vision of our organization — that we believe in inclusiveness — and we would like to share our culture with Canadian people."

Strength in diversity

Vinay Wadnikop drove from Saint John for the second year to attend the Moncton celebration.

"It is nice to come here, relax for an evening, have food, have fun, listen to the music, dance and enjoy with friends," he said.

Vinay Wadnikop and Varsha Wadnikop drove from Saint John to attend. He says there is strength in diversity. (Rhythm Rathi/CBC)

Originally from the southern Indian state of Karnataka, Vinay said the celebration in his culture is more focused on the religious aspect of Navratri, but he's happy to join the Gujarati community in Moncton to dance Garba, the traditional Gujarati dance.

"In India, we say the strength is in diversity and that is what we feel here."

Wadnikop said he planned to attend a similar celebration in Saint John to have "double the fun." But his drives to Moncton for two consecutive years have been "absolutely worth it," he said.

Many Canadians without Indian roots were also dancing at the celebration, which attracted participants from Halifax and Prince Edward Island.

Elodie Couture, from Moncton, attended the celebration with her niece. Couture did not forget to show up in her Indian outfit. (Rhythm Rathi/CBC)

Moncton's Elodie Couture dressed in Indian attire and attended the festival with her niece. She said she's "a big fan of Indian culture," including the traditional clothing.

"My salwar kameez is from New Jersey, I got in 2011, so any opportunity I get to wear it, I go."

She said the people at the celebration "were very nice and inclusive" and allowed her to hold the tray and offerings during the prayers.

Amanda Betts, attending an Indian festival for the first time, managed to put together the proper Indian attire, including some jewelry.

"I got to pick out some authentic clothing, so it just makes the whole experience even that much better."

Amanda Betts (right) brought along her friend Jessica Sears to the celebration. They dressed in traditional outfits for their first Indian event. (Rhythm Rathi/CBC)

She said her friend, who is of of Indian origin, helped her dress for the event and later helped her learn the steps as they danced through the crowd.

"We're already talking about coming back next year and who else we can bring," Betts said.

'It's going to be wild'

Mayor Dawn Arnold, who was spotted dancing in high spirits, she said it was her second time dancing at the Navratri and she has attended other Indian festivals in town, too.

"I love talking to people and I love to see the intergenerational part of it," she said, calling the event "a lovely celebration of family."

Arnold said she couldn't wear an Indian dress as she came to the dance straight from a news conference, but said she plans to wear a sari on Diwali and also secretly polish her dance moves, which could surprise people next Navratri.

"You wait till next year," she said. "It's going to be wild."