Moncton seeks $1.1M from design firms for troubled museum expansion

The City of Moncton claims it's owed $1.1 million by an architecture firm over problems during construction of the Resurgo Place museum, court records show.

The tangled dispute alleges structural steel was improperly installed along the sloped face of the Transportation Discovery Centre, now called Resurgo Place.

The front of the building on Mountain Road was designed to look like a train cowcatcher, used to push animals off the railway tracks, in an allusion to Moncton's railroad history.

Moncton's Transportation Discovery Centre, now known as Resurgo Place, is the centre of a court claim for $1.1 million over problems during construction of the steel and sloped windows. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The city claims Architecture 2000 Inc., which designed the cowcatcher and later became part of Stantec Architecture Ltd., should have caught the misalignment of the steel holding up the cowcatcher and brought it to the city's attention before further phases of construction.

"The structural steel was severely misaligned," the claim states.

The issue, the city alleges, caused delays in the design, fabrication and installation of the cowcatcher. That caused cost-overruns.

The companies deny the city's allegations, which have not been proven in court.

Lawyers decline comment

Kenneth McCullogh, the lawyer representing Architecture 2000 and Stantec, declined to comment. Stantec declined to comment while the case is in court.

The city referred questions to its lawyer, Peter Zed, who did not agree to an interview Wednesday.

The museum expansion was designed to showcase the role of the transportation sector in shaping the city's history.

The 1,170-square-metre centre features exhibition galleries, an interactive exhibit on all modes of transportation, an education centre, a gift shop and an interior public plaza with the 1916 sandstone facade of the former Moncton city hall.

But it has been a troubled project.

In 2010, the work was expected to cost $7.6 million. That grew to $10 million. The city was also forced to add another $1 million because it forgot to budget for a parking lot and furniture.

The opening was delayed several times.

Seeking $1.1 million

The city is seeking $1,114,873 plus HST and costs for the case, according to a statement of claim filed in February.

Moncton signed a contract with Architecture 2000 in May 2005 as a consultant to carry out fieldwork and determine whether construction of the museum conformed to plans, the document states.

The first phase of construction included installing the foundation and structural steel. Phase two saw the addition of sloped glazed windows.

The city claims the steel in the first phase wasn't installed in accordance with construction plans.

The companies deny that, writing in a statement of defence that "the misalignment that was present in the structural steel of the cowcatcher was not observable from a general inspection."

While phase two was expected to be finished June 30, 2013, the claim states the issue with the cowcatcher meant it wasn't finished until May 15, 2014, and the glass subcontracting company remained at the site until August that year.

Claims piled up

The companies involved in the project filed claims against each other for delays and cost overruns.

An arbitration decision in March 2016 ordered the city to pay the second-phase contracting firm $386,559 for the added costs it incurred.

The city then filed its claim against Architecture 2000, in part seeking to recoup the amount it owes the contractor and other costs resulting from the steel issue.

The case goes to court next week to finalize what the parties allege and which parties will be involved.