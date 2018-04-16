Convicted murderer sentenced for armed robbery, killing dog

A Moncton man serving at least 15 years in prison for killing his fiancée was sentenced Monday for four armed robberies and for killing his fiancée's dog.

Rejean Gautreau was sentenced to six years in prison for robbing four businesses and got a six-month sentence for killing the dog belonging to Naomi Bartlette, 33.

The latest sentences will be served concurrently with the life sentence he is serving for the second-degree murder of Bartlette in April 2018.

In August, Gautreau pleaded guilty to robbing a Needs Convenience store on Mountain Road, Subway on Morton Avenue, another Subway on Mountain Road and a Needs Fast Fuel on Mountain Road. The robberies happened between Feb. 6 and April 8, 2018.

Bartlette was found dead at the couple's downtown Moncton apartment in April 8, 2018, beaten, strangled and stuffed in a closet.

During the murder case, court was told the couple were arguing about Gautreau's crack cocaine habit, when Bartlette threatened to leave. Gautreau hit her with a table leg and strangled her.

Court also heard Gautreau, who was 39 at the time, had an extensive criminal record and a history of violence, depression, alcohol and drug abuse since he was 15.

After Gautreau pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, Justice Jean-Paul Ouellette ruled he would not be eligible for parole until he'd served 15 years of his life sentence.