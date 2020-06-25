Moncton man pleads guilty on eve of murder trial

A Moncton man has pleaded guilty to murdering Joshua Daley a year ago, entering the plea only days before he was set to stand trial over several weeks.

Jake Kristian Mischiek was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the May 21, 2020, shooting death of 27-year-old Daley in a downtown Moncton apartment.

Jury selection was set to begin May 29 for the trial scheduled to last four weeks.

However, Mischiek pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder on Friday during an appearance before Court of Queen's Bench Justice Robert Dysart, court staff confirmed.

First-degree murder is one that is planned and deliberate, while second-degree occurs without planning or doesn't meet other categories of first-degree murder.

The charge carries a minimum sentence is life in prison with no parole for 10 years, but sentences can be as long as life in prison without parole for 25 years.

Members of the RCMP forensics team entering the scene of a shooting in downtown Moncton in May 2020. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Codiac Regional RCMP previously said officers responded to a 911 call about 9:20 p.m. on May 21, 2020, about shots fired in a downtown apartment building.

Daley was found "badly injured" inside the building at Gordon and Sangster streets and taken to hospital, where he died.

Mischiek was arrested at a nearby residence a short while later, police said at the time.

Daley's death occurred two months after the New Brunswick Review Board released Mischiek from the Restigouche Hospital Centre.

The board's decision says Mischiek was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia and substance use disorder, which led to him being deemed not criminally responsible for charges laid in 2017.

The decision said that every time Mischiek uses methamphetamine, he "automatically gets into trouble" and described him as a "significant threat to the public."

Mischiek is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 1.

The case was one of three murder trials set to occur in Moncton over the summer.