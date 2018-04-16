Justice for Naomi: Moncton man to serve at least 15 years for killing his fiancée

A Moncton man is going to prison for at least 15 years for killing his fiancée.

Rejean Yves Gautreau, 39, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Naomi Bartlette, 33.

A year ago, she was found beaten, strangled and stuffed in a closet at the downtown apartment they shared.

Gautreau was sentenced Tuesday in Moncton's Court of Queen's Bench.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, but parole eligibility can range from 10 to 25 years.

Justice Jean-Paul Ouellette described the murder as "brutal" and spontaneous against a defenceless partner — a crime of passion under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

He ruled Gautreau will have to wait at least 15 years before he can apply for parole.

"I'm glad it's over," said Sasha Tardif, who describes herself as Bartlette's adoptive sister because Barlette lived with her family as a teenager. "I'm definitely happy with the sentence … Justice is served for Naomi."

Bartlette, a mother of two young boys, was full of life and always there for others, according to family and friends. The couple planned to move to British Columbia the following month.

Naomi Bartlette, 33, a mother of two, was planning to go back to school to become a paramedic, according to her family. (Facebook)

"Naomi had a future and she was going to do something with her life," her grandmother Gisele Deveaux said during a short victim impact statement.

"Love is not supposed to hurt."

The family still finds it difficult to understand what happened that day last April.

Argued over drug addiction

Crown Melanie Poirier LeBlanc, who reviewed the facts of the case Tuesday, said the couple had an argument about Gautreau's crack cocaine habit.

Bartlette couldn't take it anymore and said she was leaving the next day.

That's when Gautreau hit her head with a table leg, strangled her, wrapped her body in a blanket and stuffed her in the bedroom closet.

Gautreau then cleaned up a pool of blood and left to go smoke more crack, LeBlanc told the court, as Bartlette's family members quietly cried.

I cannot describe how everything went so wrong so fast. - Rejean Gautreau, convict

Her body was discovered two days later, on April 8.

Gautreau, who was on probation at the time, confessed to police. He said he had been smoking crack and drinking beer that day.

His defence lawyer Annie Maltais read aloud a statement on his behalf during the sentencing hearing, as Gautreau sat in the prisoner's box, looking down.

"I cannot describe how everything went so wrong so fast," it said.

Sasha Tardif, who describes herself as Naomi Bartlette's adoptive sister, said no apology from Rejean Gautreau can make up for her slaying. (CBC)

"I miss her each and every day."

"I will never forgive myself for my actions."

Tardif said his words mean little to the family, which has been through hell.

"He's probably sorry but, like, you can't take it back, you know. There's no sorry to that."

Accused of killing dog

Gautreau is also facing charges of killing Bartlette's dog and robbing a Subway on the same day as the murder.

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and a trial will be scheduled at a later date.

Gautreau has a long criminal record and a history of violence, the courtroom heard.

He has battled with depression, alcohol and drug abuse since he was 15.

Aggravating, mitigating factors

The judge adjourned court for about four hours to consider submissions from the Crown and defence and victim impact statements before imposing sentence.

The Crown had recommended parole eligibility after 15 years, while the defence suggested between 12 and 14 years.

Ouellette said some of the aggravating factors included the intimate relationship of trust and confidence between Gautreau and Bartlette and that it was death by strangulation.

Some of the mitigating factors were that Gautreau co-operated with police and pleaded guilty, avoiding the need for a trial.

Ouellette noted the pre-sentence report found Gautreau is sincerely remorseful and intends to seek treatment and counselling while incarcerated.

"All hopes are not lost," he said.