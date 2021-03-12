Cap-Pelé man accused of hit-and-run murder pleads guilty to manslaughter

A Cap-Pelé man charged with second-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of Javin Melanson in Moncton last March has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Anthony James Miller, 21, was accused of killing 19-year old Javin Melanson of Moncton on March 12.

Miller appeared by phone in Moncton provincial court on Thursday and entered the plea to manslaughter.

The crime is a homicide committed without intent, though there may have been an intention to cause harm. It has no minimum sentence unless committed with a firearm.

RCMP said in March that police were called to a parking lot outside Dooly's pool hall at 3:50 a.m. to a report that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian.

RCMP previously said investigators determined a driver purposely struck and killed Melanson. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Police said investigators determined the driver purposely struck and killed Melanson.

The facts in the case were not read to the judge Thursday because Miller wasn't appearing in court in person.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Miller faced several other charges, including dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and assault with a motor vehicle against Jeremy Allen Scott on Oct. 16, 2020. Miller Thursday entered guilty pleas on Thursday to charges of failing to stop and aggravated assault. Other charges are expected to be withdrawn.

The change of plea was expected after Crown prosecutor Sylvie Godin-Blanchard indicated in August that a resolution to the case was likely. She had requested Miller be brought to court in person and that agreed facts in the case would be read to the judge.

However, Miller wasn't present Aug. 27 when the plea was expected because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre. The appearance was moved to Sept. 9.

Facts were not read Thursday because Miller was not present in person, his lawyer Mathieu Boutet said. That will instead take place ahead of sentencing.