Moncton won't put money into multicultural group's efforts to help more immigrants

The Multicultural Association of the Greater Moncton Area was denied a grant of $184,000 it sought from the City of Moncton for 2020 to extend its services to international students and temporary foreign workers.

The organization is one of the frontline groups for newcomers to the region.

Myriam Mekni, executive director of the organization, said in an interview that the funds would pay for a settlement counsellor to assist international students and temporary foreign workers.

"They represent a huge percentage of the general immigrant population, but we don't have a settlement counsellor on staff to serve those people and give them basic settlement services like a needs assessment and settlement plans," she said. "We don't have capacity right now."

She said helping that segment, particularly young students, would help address one of the expected focuses of a 2019-24 immigration plan for the region to keep such students in the area after they graduate.

"Once you help those [people], they will stay here and they will apply for permanent residency," Mekni said.

Moncton saw more than 4,500 new permanent residents in the last four years, figures included in a regional immigration report indicated. The report showed a 77 per cent immigrant retention rate in 2015.

The organization applied elsewhere, including other municipalities, but has yet to hear whether it will get that funding. She said bolstering the services can't happen in 2020 without the amount sought from the city.

Demand outpaces resources

The organization sought $184,011, but city councillors gave tentative approval to a $10,000 grant at a committee meeting Monday with final approval expected later in the year. The amount was recommended by city staff who reviewed grant applications.

Staff say the demand for funding for immigration services is greater than the city can afford.

"There's significant population growth in the greater Moncton area," Kevin Silliker, the city's director of economic development, told councillors.

"Right now, about 50 per cent of our population growth is coming from international immigration. The current demands are outpacing the current available resources in that area."

A city staff report states any change in the recommended grant funding for 2020 would require budget cuts or a tax rate increase.

Kevin Silliker, Moncton's director of economic development, says demand for services is outpacing the funding available.

City staff have repeatedly warned council to avoid new spending as the city's debt level climbs. Preliminary 2020 budget projections show a deficit of $324,000.

Councillors gave tentative approval Monday to spending $1,457,200 on grants in 2020. That's $131,102 more than 2019 grant spending largely because of a $100,000 grant to the Friends of the Moncton Hospital fundraising campaign.

The city committed to provide $100,000 per year for five years to the campaign funded through anticipated growth in assessed property values. On Thursday, that campaign announced it has raised $10.1 million, $2 million more than its target.

Grant spending increasing

Deputy Mayor Pierre Boudreau, who chaired the committee meeting, said the amount the city spends on grants has increased an average of 14.8 per cent a year since 2014.

"At some point in time, grants will become unsustainable for the city if we are to maintain our tax rate and the private sector will be invited and approached to support some of these associations directly," Boudreau said.

Mekni said she expects to continue to try to find funding to close the gap in the multicultural association's services.