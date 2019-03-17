Moncton mourns victims of Christchurch mosque attacks

A vigil was held in Moncton on Sunday to remember the victims of deadly mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The vigil was held at the mosque in Moncton and was organized by the Muslim Association of Moncton.

Riaz Akhtar, the treasurer of the association, said the attacks were a shock.

"It is something that we did not expect and we didn't want either," said Akhtar. "Considering the reception Muslims are getting in the Moncton area, it was a surprise."

Saeeda Khan, who attended the vigil, said she was amazed by the outpouring of support.

"I feel really proud that we're living in that community. We can feel like, 'OK, we are safe.'"

'No problem'

Akhtar said the Muslim community in Moncton has always felt welcome.

The only instance he can recall of something approaching Islamophobia is some graffiti that was painted on the mosque after it first opened.

Riaz Akhtar, the treasurer for the Muslim Association of Moncton, said Moncton has been welcoming to the Muslim community. (Suzanne Lapointe/CBC)

But Akhtar said the same graffiti was spray painted on other nearby buildings, so he doesn't think religion played a part.

"Beyond that, the Moncton community has been very welcoming," said Akhtar. "We've had no problems whatsoever."

'We have to go'

Khan admits the images and reports coming out of Christchurch on Friday did scare her.

That fear extended to her family in Pakistan, who actually called her and warned her not to attend Friday prayers at the Moncton mosque.

“I feel really proud that we’re living in that community,” said Saeeda Khan, who attended the vigil. (Radio-Canada)

"I'm like, 'No, this is prayer, we have to go,'" said Khan. "We cannot just live in the house."

Emaan Samad said she attended the vigil to pray for those who lost their lives in the attacks.

"I felt very bad for those people who died while they were praying," said Samad."Someone, for no reason, just came in and started shooting people."

'I don't understand it'

The accused shooter in the Christchurch attack is alleged to have posted a manifesto just prior to the attack outlining anti-immigration and Islamophobic views.

Akhtar finds it ironic that the accused could be so anti-immigrant considering he lived in Australia and wasn't originally from the country.

"He himself would be an immigrant from somewhere if you go back far enough," said Akhtar.

"There would be people who would be upset with immigrants, yes. Does it make sense? I don't understand it."

“I felt very bad for those people who died while they were praying ... Someone, for no reason, just came in and started shooting people,” said Emaan Samad. (Radio-Canada)

While the Muslim community in Moncton has largely been welcomed, Akhtar realizes that this experience is not universal.

He believes education is key.

"Muslims are just like every other group," said Akhtar. "It's a religion and there's absolutely nothing sinister about it."

Approximately 60 people attended Sunday's event, including Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold and Ginette Petipas Taylor, the federal minister of health. Speakers offered messages of unity.