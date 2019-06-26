Motorcycle crash in Moncton claims life of Riverview man

A 37-year-old Riverview man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on a Moncton road, police say.

RCMP say they were called to the crash site at Mountain Road and Portledge Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

It appears the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle and left the road, police said.

The driver, the only person on the motorcycle, died at the scene.

His name was not released.