Missing Moncton woman has been found, police say

A 38-year-old Moncton woman who was reported missing last week has been located safe and sound, RCMP say.

Michelle Melanson had been last seen Dec. 12 at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Mountain Road.

Police said her family was concerned for her well-being, and asked for the public's assistance in locating her.

In a news release Sunday, the RCMP thanked the public for their assistance.