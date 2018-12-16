New
Missing Moncton woman has been found, police say
A 38-year-old Moncton woman who was reported missing last week has been located safe and sound, RCMP say.
RCMP had asked for the public's help in locating Michelle Melanson
Michelle Melanson had been last seen Dec. 12 at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Mountain Road.
Police said her family was concerned for her well-being, and asked for the public's assistance in locating her.
In a news release Sunday, the RCMP thanked the public for their assistance.