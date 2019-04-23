RCMP concerned about missing Moncton woman

Codiac Regional RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 30-year-old woman who speaks Arabic.

Fatimah Alazzawy, 30, of Moncton is described as being five feet two inches tall and about 120 pounds. (RCMP)

Fatimah Alazzawy was last seen Tuesday around 9 a.m. at the Multicultural Association of Greater Moncton on Church Street, Const. Karine Themens-Roy said in a statement.

Alazzawy was reported missing to police around 2 p.m., and within about three hours the RCMP issued a plea for the public's help.

"Police have followed up several leads in an effort to locate her but have so far been unsuccessful and there is concern for her well-being," said Themens-Roy.

Alazzawy is described as being five feet two inches tall and about 120 pounds, with brown hair and dark brown eyes.

She is believed to be wearing a long blue dress with a beige head cover.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP at 506-857-2400.





