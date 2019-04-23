RCMP concerned about missing Moncton woman
Fatimah Alazzawy, 30, was last seen Tuesday morning on Church Street
Codiac Regional RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 30-year-old woman who speaks Arabic.
Fatimah Alazzawy was last seen Tuesday around 9 a.m. at the Multicultural Association of Greater Moncton on Church Street, Const. Karine Themens-Roy said in a statement.
Alazzawy was reported missing to police around 2 p.m., and within about three hours the RCMP issued a plea for the public's help.
"Police have followed up several leads in an effort to locate her but have so far been unsuccessful and there is concern for her well-being," said Themens-Roy.
Alazzawy is described as being five feet two inches tall and about 120 pounds, with brown hair and dark brown eyes.
She is believed to be wearing a long blue dress with a beige head cover.
Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP at 506-857-2400.