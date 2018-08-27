RCMP seek help locating Moncton mother and daughter missing for 11 days

Codiac Regional RCMP are seeking the public's help in locating a Moncton mother and daughter who have been been missing for 11 days.

Samantha Thebeau, 24, and her seven-year-old daughter Kaylee were last seen on Mountain Road near Plaza Boulevard on Aug. 16, Sgt. Dave MacDonnell said in a news release Monday.

On. Aug. 20, their family asked police to check on their well-being, he said.

"Police have followed up several leads to try and locate them, but have so far been unsuccessful," said MacDonell.

"It is believed that mother and daughter are together.

Thebeau is described as being about five feet six inches tall`and146 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Kaylee is about three feet eight inches tall and 64 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.