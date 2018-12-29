Girls reported missing in Moncton have been found, police say

The two 14-year-old girls reported missing to Codiac Regional RCMP on Dec. 27 have been located, police say.

Serenity Rayne Brown — who also uses the surname Messervey — and Lindsay Chyanne Steeves, were last seen together on Augusta Terrace in Moncton on Thursday at about 7:30 p.m.

RCMP had asked for the public's assistance to locate them.