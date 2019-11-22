Coming together after an unimaginable loss

Mary Miller shuffles through a pile of pictures of her son, Anthony (Tony) Miller.

The oldest of her four children, Miller describes Tony as sweet, artistic, and someone who loved to smile. He wrote and recorded music. He was married with three children.

But Miller, who lives in Salisbury, says her son lived with depression.

"We knew that he struggled but he didn't want to talk about it," Miller said. "He just didn't want to go to look for any kind of help because that would mean he was weak. He didn't realize how strong he was."

Miller's son, who lived in Ontario, died by suicide on Jan. 30, 2018 at the age of 41.

It is the hardest experience she's ever lived through.

"I didn't know if I could continue to live, I really didn't know if my body could live ... my heart was broken. Your heart breaks," she said.

Mary Miller describes her son Tony as sweet and loving, and someone who loved to tease his siblings. (Submitted/Mary Miller)

Miller and her family barely functioned for the first year after Tony's death.

"If there was anything I could do to bring that boy back ... I would do it. I would give my life for him because he was really amazing," Miller said.

Miller researched on the internet, and spoke to people going through similar experiences.

She had been to an event at the Albert-Westmorland Suicide Prevention Committee before her son died, and she returned to find "loving people who could guide me."

For Miller, becoming a survivor made her part of a club she didn't want to join.

But she feels it's important for people to reach out for help, and talk to others.

Mary Miller treasures this picture of her dancing with her son at his wedding. (Submitted/Mary Miller )

"Certainly, I think most people don't want to talk about it at the beginning because they don't know what to say and the pain is so intense that you're afraid you're going to crack in half, but once you're able to talk about it … talk," she said.

Finding support changed things.

"Know that you will be able to get through it if you seek some friendship and camaraderie and people who understand, and care," she said.

Miller is taking part in an event Saturday in Moncton to mark International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

A meeting and documentary screening is being held at Rotary Park from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Robyn Greene, the chair of the Albert-Westmorland Suicide Prevention Committee, is one of the organizers.

Greene understands Miller's pain all too well.

Her daughter, Alanna, died by suicide on Sept. 23, 2012, at the age of 29.

Robyn Greene describes her daughter Alanna as a 'ball of fire.' (Submitted/Robyn Greene)

Greene said one her daughter's friends came up with a great description of Alanna after she died: unique, one of a kind, feisty, energetic, loud, loving, sympathetic, warm, welcoming, sharing, all around awesome girl, who was a kick-ass dancer.

"And that's the Alanna who will always live on in my world," she said.

Greene said that when her family lost Alanna, she was looking for a group to help explain "why we're feeling the way we are."

At the time, there had been a group, but they were no longer meeting.

The Greene family felt lost.

Robyn Greene made this quilt to remember people who died by suicide. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

"We really didn't know how we should be feeling," Greene said. "We just didn't know how to cope. I mean there were days I wouldn't get out of bed and I just didn't understand why I was feeling this way."

A couple of months after Alanna died, a police officer who had dealt with her death sent Greene information about the International Survivors of Suicide Day, held in November.

She calls her first experience at the gathering "healing".

This is her sixth year as organizer, a job she feels is important.

"When it happens you're left with guilt and confusion and not understanding why," she said.

Greene would like to see more mental health education, especially for children.

And the Albert-Westmorland Suicide Prevention Committee is starting a survivor's group.

She would also like to see anyone who is struggling reach out for help.

Robyn Greene, left, shares a laugh with her daughter Alanna. Greene says it was the last picture taken of the two of them. (Submitted/Robyn Greene )

"We've come a long way since we lost Alanna, let me tell you." Greene said. "And the stigma, because she also struggled with addictions, the stigma is very real, it's still real and we just have to keep working to make it better."

Mary Miller agrees, and said even though her son is gone, he will never be forgotten.

"My son is still with me and Tony speaks to me regularly. You know he's there with me. I hear his laughter. I hear him tell me, 'I love you Mom', and he'll always be with me."

The New Brunswick toll-free Crisis line is 1-800-667-5005. The Canada Suicide Prevention Service can be reached toll-free 1-833-456-4566. Both are available 24/7