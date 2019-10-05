New potential areas of exposure identified in Moncton measles case

New potential areas of exposure have been identified that are linked to a confirmed case of measles in the Moncton area.

The Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health issued a warning on Wednesday of potential exposure to an infected individual in Montreal who was in the Moncton region Sept. 19-20 before flying to Montreal.

A previous alert noted the affected individual visited the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Dieppe and the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport on Sept. 19 and 20.

On Thursday, a New Brunswick health official said the risk to the public from the confirmed case of measles in the greater Moncton area is "probably very low."

Anyone exposed could have already developed symptoms or could do so between now and Oct. 11.

Public Health says individuals were potentially exposed to the measles if they:

were at the Pita Pit on Dieppe Blvd between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sept. 19.

were using an Air Cab taxi between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Sept 19.

were at the McDonald's on Dieppe Blvd between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., on Sept. 19.

were at the hotel between 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 19 and 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 20.

were at the airport, departures area, on Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

were on Air Canada Flight 8903 from Moncton to Montreal on Sept. 20, which departed at 11:15 a.m.

"Anyone who was at these locations during these times and feel they have symptoms consistent with measles should isolate themselves by staying home and avoid all contact with unimmunized people," a press release from the department says.

"Call your health-care provider or 811 before visiting a clinic or hospital to ensure precautions are in place to protect other patients."

Measles is transmitted through the air or by direct contact with an infected individual.

Early symptoms may include fever, cough, runny nose, red or sore eyes, sleepiness, irritability and tiny white spots in the mouth.