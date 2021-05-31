Irvings, developers and family helped fund Moncton's successful mayoral race

Who backed Dawn Arnold, the successful candidate for mayor in the province's largest city?

Developers large and small, the Irvings and her own family are among contributors on a list released last week.

The list offers rare insight into municipal campaign financing as New Brunswick has no rules around who can donate, how much can be contributed or what must be disclosed about those donations.

The lack of rules leaves it to candidates to decide what to make public. Arnold had opposed releasing the information before changing her position ahead of the May 11 vote.

"I felt it was important to set the tone in the interest of transparency," Arnold said in an interview this week.

Raised more than $22,000

Arnold secured 58 per cent of the vote in the election, defeating Erik Gingles. Gingles said on Facebook he received a $500 corporate donation, but otherwise financed his campaign with smaller individual contributions and his own money.

Arnold said she spent around $35,000 on her campaign, which includes space for a campaign headquarters, signs and other promotional materials.

The list shows she raised at least $13,200 in donations from individuals and $9,000 from corporations. The list doesn't disclose donations of less than $100. Arnold set a $500 limit for donations.

Marc Landry, left, Moncton's city manager, Mayor Dawn Arnold, and clerk Barbara Quigley at a city council meeting in April. Arnold has said she set a donation limit to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest when council considers issues related to her contributors. (Shane Magee/CBC)

An analysis of the list shows that among the backers are individuals and companies tied to major ongoing or planned developments in the city.

"That's why I set a limit of $500 maximum in my mayoral campaign for this very reason. Donation amounts were kept low on purpose to avoid any real or perceived conflict," Arnold said.

She said she won't recuse herself when council considers items related to her donors since she doesn't view the money as something that would sway her view.

Arnold's husband Paul Goobie is listed as one of the 49 individuals who donated more than $100. Goobie donated $500.

Robert and Jill Irving jointly gave $250. Robert Irving runs Cavendish Farms Corp. and owns the Wildcats hockey team that plays in the city's Avenir Centre. Irving and Cavendish have in recent years bought up large tracts of woodland around his home that the city wanted to see developed for residential housing.

Al Trahan, whose company Altec Homes is building houses in the Lewisville and Shediac Road area, donated the maximum $500.

John MacManaman also donated $500. The orthodontist is CEO of Thrive Properties, which was previously called Cordova Realty.

Thrive owns a large portion of the Vision Lands and the city's north end where it has plans for major developments in the coming years.

Ritchie's Flooring Warehousing donated $500. Trevor Ritchie is listed in corporate records as director of the company that owns 124 Weldon St. where a six-storey apartment building is under construction.

Lounsbury Company Ltd. donated $500. The company partnered with other companies to build The Junction , where several buildings at Main Street and Vaughan Harvey Boulevard are already built or planned.

A six-storey apartment building under construction at the intersection of Gordon and Highfield streets. Ashford Group is behind the project and owns a large amount of downtown property. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Ashford Properties Inc. donated $200. The Ashford Group owns a large swath of downtown property primed for redevelopment and is behind two apartment buildings at the intersection of Gordon and Highfield streets.

Val Robichaud donated $500. Robichaud owns the Manoir Notre-Dame long-term care home and has also proposed a series of developments on a key parcel of downtown land between Main and Harper streets.

Several years ago, his son pushed the city to expand the boundaries of the municipality's downtown development incentive program. Internal emails indicated a planned hotel of eight to 14 floors would require an incentive. The boundaries were expanded by city council, though no development has occurred on the site.

Some of the donations cross the political spectrum.

Liberal MP and cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc donated $200. New Brunswick Liberal Association president Brian Murphy also contributed $200. Former Liberal MLA Aldéa Landry contributed $500 and Courtney Pringle, a 2018 provincial Liberal candidate, donated $250.

Companies owned by Brian Baxter and S. Boyd Anderson, both Progressive Conservatives, donated through their companies $200 and $100 respectively.

Arnold said the mayoral role means not being partisan and working with various parties.

"I think that's a good indicator that all sides seem to be in support of my leadership," she said.

Arnold supports the province implementing campaign financing rules so that it's not up to individual candidates to decide what to do.

The province has already passed legislation to do so, but work on regulations stopped when the PCs took office in 2018.The province has previously indicated it will consider implementing the rules as part of municipal reform.