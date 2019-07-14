Moncton massage therapist facing disciplinary action after kissing patient

A Moncton massage therapist has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the College of Massage Therapists of New Brunswick.

Blair Eagles, a registered massage therapist with 20 years of experience, admitted to kissing a patient on the lips while on the massage table at his place of employment, A Human Touch Massage Therapy, on February 6, 2019.

The college's discipline and fitness to practise committee heard from the complainant, whose identity is under a publication ban, and Eagles during a hearing Saturday in Moncton.

Eagles and the complainant, a 40-year-old woman who is also a massage therapist, dated for a short time 10 months prior to the incident.

While testifying at Saturday's hearing, both said they lost touch for several months, but started socializing again in early 2019.

That's where their stories begin to differ.

Different stories

The woman testified she was in a relationship with someone else in Montreal at the time, while Eagles said he thought she was his girlfriend.

The complainant told the committee that Eagles kissed her prior to her massage and tried to stay in the room while she was getting undressed.

The woman said she replied, "Don't ever do this again," and testified Eagles walked away whistling, laughing and saying, "I can't hear anything you say."

A committee has found Blair Eagles guilty of professional misconduct for kissing a patient on the lips while receiving a massage at his place of employment, A Human Touch Massage Therapy. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Despite feeling uncomfortable, she considered Eagles a friend, and said she believed she could trust him enough to proceed with the massage, so she did.

At the end of the massage, the woman said Eagles pinned her shoulders on the table while she was lying on her stomach, and stuck his tongue in her mouth.

"I couldn't move," she told the committee.

Eagles was treating the woman that day because her usual therapist, Matthias Mann — the owner of the business — was on vacation. The women had seen Eagles two other times during that period, leading up to the Feb. 6 incident.

Accused admits to a kiss

Eagles denies there was a kiss prior to the massage, and that he tried to stay in the room while she got undressed.

But at the end of massage, he admits to leaning over the patient and "giving my girlfriend a kiss on the lips."

"Sorry, sweetie, didn't mean to startle you," Eagles recalled to the committee, admitting that the complainant wasn't expecting a kiss.

Much of the testimony at the hearing focused on the relationship status of Eagles and the complainant. But in the end, the committee said the fact a kiss happened in a treatment room is what matters.

Joshua Lutes, the chair of the committee, said those actions were "unacceptable."

The committee ruled that the kiss is enough to find Eagles guilty of professional misconduct under the province's Massage Therapy Act.

Massage clinics get stereotyped, says chair

Lutes said people stereotype massage clinics as "brothels" and it's because of incidents like this one.

In April, the college revoked Matthew L. McKay's licence to practise massage therapy after he pleaded guilty to having sex with his patient.

Just last week, the public learned that a Fredericton massage therapist made secret video recordings of his patients before his death in January, according to the college that oversees the profession in the province.

Blair Eagles has 20 years of experience as a massage therapist and has been working at A Human Touch Massage Therapy for five years. (Gary Moore/CBC)

The penalty for Eagles will be determined sometime in the next month.

A lawyer for the complainant and college recommends a three-to-nine-month suspension, plus a fine of about $5,000 to cover legal fees and the cost of the hearing.

Eagles's lawyer suggested a four-week suspension and a $500 fine, and said Eagles's reputation is going to be ruined.