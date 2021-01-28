Warrant issued after anti-mask protester skips Moncton court appearance

A judge issued an arrest warrant Monday after a person arrested and charged following an anti-mask protest in Moncton missed his court appearance.

Jonathan Rossiter, 29, of Nackawic faces criminal charges of assaulting, resisting and obstructing police officers on Jan. 24 in Moncton. He also faces a charge of violating the province's Emergency Measures Act by taking part in a gathering of more than five people outside, while people were not more than two metres apart and wearing masks.

He was one of six arrested Jan. 24 at the protest outside Moncton city hall. He was released from custody the following day and ordered to appear in court again on Monday to enter a plea on the charges.

He was not present in Moncton provincial court, and no lawyer was there to represent him, so Judge Luc Labonté issued an arrest warrant.

Dawn Teakles, 49, of Moncton, was also arrested at the protests and also faces similar criminal charges and an alleged violation of the Emergency Measures Act.

Teakles was present in court and was wearing a mask, but did not enter a plea.

Teakles told the judge she has applied for legal aid representation. She's scheduled to return to court March 22.

Earlier, David West, 54, of Riverview was sent for a 30-day psychiatric evaluation and is scheduled to return to court Feb. 25.

Bathurst residents Britney Green, 31, and Nicholas DeAngelis, 34, were released on bail Jan. 28 and are scheduled to return to court March 10.

Codiac Regional RCMP Supt. Tom Critchlow told Moncton councillors last week that police had noted a protest Feb. 14 had followed the province's rules meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19.