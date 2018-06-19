Moncton OKs temporary rent discount for market vendors

Moncton councillors approved a rent discount of 25 per cent for the city's downtown market vendors in an effort to ease losses following the province implementing new pandemic restrictions.

City staff recommended reducing rental fees paid to the municipality for January and February.

"We know how important our downtown market is to our community, and we want to make sure that we can keep it as active as possible, even with the restrictions in place," Marc Landry, the city manager, said during Monday's council meeting.

"And we understand that this is having an impact on the bottom line of a lot of our vendors."

While the province moved to Level 3 of its pandemic winter plan last week, the market remains open.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the rent decrease Monday evening without any debate.

A staff report to council says the market generated about $20,000 in monthly revenue for the city prior to the pandemic. That's fallen by half to about $10,500 during the pandemic, the report says.

First step, city manager says

The reduction is expected to cost the city $5,250 for the two months.

"It's not a significant amount, but we see this as being kind of a first step," Landry said.

He said the city will evaluate what other measures to take or whether to extend the relief. He didn't elaborate on what other steps may be under consideration.

The discount on rent to the city follows similar moves in 2020 and 2021 when pandemic restrictions were imposed.

In 2020, the city waived rental fees during a period when the market was closed. The city also made parking meters free downtown for several weeks.