A 24-year-old Moncton man was shot dead following an altercation with New Brunswick RCMP on Sunday.

Codiac RCMP responded to a call for assistance to a Somerset Street residence around 2 p.m. and encountered a man with a weapon who made "threatening actions" towards the officers, said Staff-Sgt. André Pepin.

The man was Tasered, but he continued to threaten police. At that point, an officer fatally shot the man.

"The suspect kept coming towards the member, so the member had to discharge their firearm at the suspect," Pepin said.

"Resuscitation efforts were made, but a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene."

He said none of the RCMP officers were hurt.

A heavy police presence remained Sunday at the Somerset Street residence where the incident occurred. (Radio-Canada)

The man will not be identified at this time, Pepin said, and few details surrounding the incidents are being shared.

He declined to say what type of call for assistance was made.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, he said.

The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) will review the police response with the help of the Halifax Regional Police. Pepin said RCMP requested the review as a matter of standard practice for serious incidents.

SIRT is an independent agency that investigates serious incidents that stem from the actions of police.

A heavy police presence remained on Somerset Street for most of Sunday and police have yet to release the scene. Pepin said that will likely happen after the autopsy is performed.

The investigation is ongoing.