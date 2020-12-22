Man admits to brutal attack on Moncton bartender

A 21-year-old man accused of the severe beating of a Moncton bartender changed his plea to guilty in a Moncton courtroom on Monday.

Abdallah Abu Zeid originally pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated assault against Jacques Vautour, and Monday was the first of what was scheduled to be a 10-day trial.

Communicating through an interpreter, Zeid instead pleaded guilty to the offence, which happened on Nov 8, 2020.

Crown prosecutor Martine Cormier read out the agreed statement of facts.

At around 3:30 a.m., Vautour was walking home from his shift at Navigators Pub.

He was on Foundry, on the west side of the Atlantic Lotto building, when a blue Honda Civic pulled up.

"Upon stopping, Zeid exited the vehicle and started striking Vautour," Cormier said.

After the attack, Zeid got back in the car and left.

Victim suffered injuries

Vautour was left with a fractured orbital bone, a broken nose, broken teeth and a concussion.

The Crown said the attack was in "retribution for denying entry to Mr. Zei" to Navigators Pub.

Cormier said the assault was caught on a security camera. The driver of the Honda was interviewed and alleged he drove Zeid to Vautour after Zeid called and asked for a drive.

Jacques Vautour was left with a fractured orbital bone, a broken nose, broken teeth and a concussion. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

The Codiac RCMP seized Zeid's cellphone and got a warrant to search it for evidence.

The Crown also said blood was found on the front passenger door of the Honda.

Through the interpreter, Judge Paul Duffie asked if Zeid agreed with the statements of facts.

He said, "Yes."

The court expects a victim impact statement from Vautour and joint recommendation at the sentencing scheduled for June 22.

Zeid will remain in custody.